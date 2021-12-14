Will Kim Kardashian Include Kanye West In First Christmas Since Split?
The holidays can be tough for newly estranged families, particularly because there is so much uncertainty in the air. What will Christmas morning look like now? Who is allowed to come to the festive celebrations? In Kim Kardashian's case, according to The Sun, new boyfriend Pete Davidson may very well be spending Christmas with the Kardashians — since he was invited to Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party this year. But will Kardashian be spending any time with her estranged husband, Kanye West, over the holiday season?
On December 10, Kardashian asked the California courts to legally declare her single and to restore her last name, per TMZ. A source told People that the reality star doesn't pay West's pleas and public declarations any mind, and basically has "moved on" from the rapper. "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it," the source said. However, she seems to be willing to amicably co-parent with West. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye," the source continued. "Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."
If Kardashian is willing to be a compromising co-parent, many are wondering if West will be present at the fancy, festive Christmas celebrations the Kardashian-Jenners are famous for.
Kanye West is invited to 'all holidays and family celebrations'
It seems like Kanye West will not experience the "Coldest Winter" after his frosty divorce proceedings — since he "will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations," a source told Us Weekly. Even though they are in the midst of a divorce, Kim Kardashian "wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids' lives," the source added. "Kim worked for so long to make her and Kanye's marriage work and it didn't. She will continue to co-parent, have him in her life for the kids, but she is not going to be back with him romantically," the source continued. "Kim has already moved on."
Since Kardashian has clearly moved on from her marriage to West, the "Gold Digger" rapper seems to be the one stuck in the past. On December 9, during his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake, West performed his hit, "Runaway." However, instead of singing the original lyrics, West decided to add a spin to his old song by name-dropping Kardashian and begging her to come back. "I need you to run right back to me," Ye sang. "More specifically, Kimberly." There's no doubt that Kardashian received the message loud and clear, as she attended the event, according to the Daily Mail.