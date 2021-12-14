Will Kim Kardashian Include Kanye West In First Christmas Since Split?

The holidays can be tough for newly estranged families, particularly because there is so much uncertainty in the air. What will Christmas morning look like now? Who is allowed to come to the festive celebrations? In Kim Kardashian's case, according to The Sun, new boyfriend Pete Davidson may very well be spending Christmas with the Kardashians — since he was invited to Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party this year. But will Kardashian be spending any time with her estranged husband, Kanye West, over the holiday season?

On December 10, Kardashian asked the California courts to legally declare her single and to restore her last name, per TMZ. A source told People that the reality star doesn't pay West's pleas and public declarations any mind, and basically has "moved on" from the rapper. "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it," the source said. However, she seems to be willing to amicably co-parent with West. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye," the source continued. "Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."

If Kardashian is willing to be a compromising co-parent, many are wondering if West will be present at the fancy, festive Christmas celebrations the Kardashian-Jenners are famous for.