Why Did Alec Baldwin 'Shush' Hilaria Baldwin During Labor?
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are a celebrity couple that often share their love and admiration for one another in public, and especially on social media. While there's no doubt that this last year has been a turbulent one for the Baldwins, beginning with Hilaria's Spanish heritage controversy and now the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec's film "Rust," they've been both leaning on each other for love and support.
On December 3, Hilaria posted a throwback photo of the couple from their wedding day on Instagram and captioned it with, "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you," while Alec responded with, "No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin. These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."
But the couple wasn't always this vocal about their support for one another. In fact, Hilaria recently recalled a moment in which her husband wanted her to "shush" during a very critical time for their family.
Hilaria was sushed and snapped at by her husband
In her Instagram Story, Hilaria Baldwin recalled the time her husband Alec Baldwin wanted her to "shush" while she was giving birth to one of the couple's six children. She shared a story from another mother detailing a similar situation in which her husband told her to "shush," too.
For Hilaria, that moment happened to be when she was giving birth to their son, Rafael. The former yoga instructor said (via the Daily Mail), " ... He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" she recalled. "The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a** and he cowered." She later joked, "Alec pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house."
But then again, this isn't the only time that Alec wanted his wife to keep it down or even step back. Back in October, Alec seemed to snap at Hilaria while speaking to photographers about the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins.