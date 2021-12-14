Why Did Alec Baldwin 'Shush' Hilaria Baldwin During Labor?

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are a celebrity couple that often share their love and admiration for one another in public, and especially on social media. While there's no doubt that this last year has been a turbulent one for the Baldwins, beginning with Hilaria's Spanish heritage controversy and now the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec's film "Rust," they've been both leaning on each other for love and support.

On December 3, Hilaria posted a throwback photo of the couple from their wedding day on Instagram and captioned it with, "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you," while Alec responded with, "No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin. These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

But the couple wasn't always this vocal about their support for one another. In fact, Hilaria recently recalled a moment in which her husband wanted her to "shush" during a very critical time for their family.