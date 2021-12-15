Hilaria Baldwin Reveals How Strangers Have Changed Alec's Life
Alec Baldwin is experiencing a lot of deeply felt emotions after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins occurred on the set of the "Rust" film. During his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin mentioned that he met with and had a discussion with Hutchins' husband, Matthew. "I didn't know what to say," Baldwin said. "He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' ... I think to myself... this boy [Hutchins' son Andros] doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back," Baldwin continued. "I told him, 'I don't know what to say, I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am.'"
Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin also has mentioned on her Instagram stories (via People) Alec's mental health struggles. "Now, my husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's something that's not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time," Hilaria said, also suggesting that he is being "poked" by the media and "trolls." Hilaria also posted a picture of her and her husband on Instagram with the caption, "One foot in front of the other," before his first sit-down interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
Even though Alec is going through tumultuous emotions after such a traumatic event, according to Hilaria, he is receiving support from some unexpected places.
Strangers are showering Alec Baldwin with 'quick act of kindness'
It seems that positive encouragement and support is flooding in for movie star Alec Baldwin, according to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram post. "Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, 'keep on, Alec', 'hang in there', 'we are here for you'...all of these messages are life changing for him. And also for our whole family," Hilaria wrote. "A quick act of kindness means the world to us. Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by. Didn't get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart," Hilaria concluded.
Hilaria has always been a huge supporter of Alec — she was his first call immediately after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins occurred. "'I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.' These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died," Hilaria wrote in a previous Instagram caption remembering the tragic day. "I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare. That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony," Hilaria continued. "I couldn't be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see." Clearly, Alec still has people in his corner.