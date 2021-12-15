Hilaria Baldwin Reveals How Strangers Have Changed Alec's Life

Alec Baldwin is experiencing a lot of deeply felt emotions after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins occurred on the set of the "Rust" film. During his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin mentioned that he met with and had a discussion with Hutchins' husband, Matthew. "I didn't know what to say," Baldwin said. "He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' ... I think to myself... this boy [Hutchins' son Andros] doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back," Baldwin continued. "I told him, 'I don't know what to say, I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am.'"

Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin also has mentioned on her Instagram stories (via People) Alec's mental health struggles. "Now, my husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's something that's not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time," Hilaria said, also suggesting that he is being "poked" by the media and "trolls." Hilaria also posted a picture of her and her husband on Instagram with the caption, "One foot in front of the other," before his first sit-down interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

Even though Alec is going through tumultuous emotions after such a traumatic event, according to Hilaria, he is receiving support from some unexpected places.