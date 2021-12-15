Andrew Cuomo Was Just Ordered To Do This With His Book Profits

It seems as if the problems just keep piling up for the Cuomo brothers. In early December, Chris Cuomo was fired from his primetime position at CNN after allegedly helping brother Andrew Cuomo in his battles against piling sexual harassment allegations. Andrew, on the other hand, stepped down as Governor of New York earlier this year as harassment allegations mounted.

Andrew resigning from his post as governor comes after a hectic year of managing New York as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Eventually, the tides turned against him when New York Attorney General Letitia James came down on him for suppressing the death tolls of nursing home patients amidst the pandemic. And in the months that followed, more than 10 women, backed by James, came forward to accuse the disgraced politician of sexual harassment. Andrew ultimately resigned in August.

On the flip side, as brother Chris was ousted from CNN, the anchor, too, has seen a downward spiral in his professional career. Days after his firing, Chris announced the end of his SiriusXM radio show, "Let's Get After It," after hosting for three years. If that wasn't enough, HarperCollins also pulled the anchor's book, "Deep Denial," which would've been "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America," according to a description obtained by the New York Post.

Now, Andrew Cuomo's book deal is set to cost him a ton of money.