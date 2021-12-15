Jim Bob Duggar's Results In Arkansas Reveal His Future In Politics Is Extremely Bleak

Jim Bob Duggar lost his race for Arkansas Senate on December 14, and it wasn't even close. The former reality TV star only got 456 votes, which made up 15% of the Republican votes, per the Daily Mail. Jim Bob's loss came a week after Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography. The next day, news broke that Jana Duggar was charged with child endangerment. Jana spoke out about the child endangerment charges, claiming a child she was babysitting "slipped out of the house," and saying it was an "accident."

Jim Bob made a statement after losing the race. The "19 Kids and Counting" star thanked voters and volunteers. Jim Bob said, "It has been a difficult season for our family, so I am particularly grateful to those of you who have offered your prayers and encouragement. I love our country, our state, and our Northwest Arkansas community."

But the loss should not have surprised the aspiring state Senator. After his son Josh's guilty verdict, Jim Bob posted a statement on Facebook that received major backlash because he promoted his political campaign amid troubling circumstances. Jim Bob's wrapped up the post by writing, "As your state senator, I promise to remain an unwavering conservative voice representing our great community in Little Rock." So is Jim Bob's future in politics officially over? That remains to be seen.