Jim Bob Duggar's Results In Arkansas Reveal His Future In Politics Is Extremely Bleak
In the middle of family turmoil, Jim Bob Duggar announced a run senate in Arkansas. His eldest son, Josh Duggar, had recently been arrested for possessing and receiving child pornography (he was convicted in December), and one would think the patriarch had bigger things to address. However, as Jim Bob said on Facebook, "I'm running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation. Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs." He added, "The foundational principles that have made our nation great are under threat like never before."
Many panned the idea, with one critic writing on Twitter, "That makes me laugh." And the criticism didn't stop coming, especially after Josh's conviction, which shockingly didn't deter Jim Bob from continuing his campaign. Although Jim Bob clearly has relentless ambition, results in Arkansas show his future in politics is extremely bleak.
Jim Bob Duggar lost his race
Jim Bob Duggar lost his race for Arkansas Senate on December 14, and it wasn't even close. The former reality TV star only got 456 votes, which made up 15% of the Republican votes, per the Daily Mail. Jim Bob's loss came a week after Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography. The next day, news broke that Jana Duggar was charged with child endangerment. Jana spoke out about the child endangerment charges, claiming a child she was babysitting "slipped out of the house," and saying it was an "accident."
Jim Bob made a statement after losing the race. The "19 Kids and Counting" star thanked voters and volunteers. Jim Bob said, "It has been a difficult season for our family, so I am particularly grateful to those of you who have offered your prayers and encouragement. I love our country, our state, and our Northwest Arkansas community."
But the loss should not have surprised the aspiring state Senator. After his son Josh's guilty verdict, Jim Bob posted a statement on Facebook that received major backlash because he promoted his political campaign amid troubling circumstances. Jim Bob's wrapped up the post by writing, "As your state senator, I promise to remain an unwavering conservative voice representing our great community in Little Rock." So is Jim Bob's future in politics officially over? That remains to be seen.