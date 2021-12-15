The Surprising Family Member Behind This Infamous Donald Trump Photo

Apart from a handful of exclusive interviews conducted via phone and a smattering of rallies Donald Trump has organized and headlined in a possible attempt to keep his name in the headlines for 2024, the ex-president's in-person appearances have been somewhat rare since January. In a lot of ways, this makes sense, both by virtue of Trump no longer being POTUS, and his curtailed means of making his opinion known. While Trump may or may not have access to post on social media freely in the near future by way of Social Truth, his new social media app-in-the-making, it seems many are still digging into some of his controversial past media appearances.

With the publication of his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' recent Trump tell-all, "The Chief's Chief," there's one past appearance, in particular, that's been making the rounds. The incident in question? A photo op from June 2020 that featured Trump holding a bible outside of a Washington, D.C. church, which many at the time criticized for having peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors tear-gassed in order to clear the area for the photoshoot, per Vanity Fair. Prior to Meadows' own account of the events, the identity of the person who came up with the idea in the first place was somewhat nebulous. However, according to the ex-White House staffer, the person responsible for the photoshoot outside St. John's Church was not only someone close to Trump, but a member of his family.