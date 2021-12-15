Piers Morgan Completely Lashes Out At Ben Affleck

Currently, when one invokes the name of tabloid journalist and media personality Piers Morgan, the image of an outspoken TV host — and his frequent tirades against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — might initially come to mind. But according to a recent op-ed Morgan published with the Daily Mail, the presenter's latest subject of ire is someone different. This time, it's none other than Ben Affleck.

Though coverage of Affleck throughout 2021 has mostly focused on his resuscitated relationship with Jennifer Lopez — one which the public has endearingly and nostalgically deemed "Bennifer 2.0" — Morgan's piece on Affleck was made in reaction to the "Argo" star's recent interview with Howard Stern. It also largely focused on comments Affleck made to Stern concerning his ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner — who Affleck appeared to in some way blame for his substance abuse.

When Stern asked Affleck about what his life would be like had he and Garner not divorced in 2016, Affleck replied (via the Daily Mail): "I probably still would've been drinking, adding, "part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped [in my marriage]." His remarks were ones that Morgan, citing his own previous divorce, didn't take kindly to.