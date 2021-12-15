Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Life After Losing His Son

There's no doubt that it's been a tough month for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. In early December, the couple went through the harrowing ordeal of losing their son Zen, and while it's never easy to lose a child, it makes it sadder that Zen was 5-months-old at the time of his death. Cannon announced the news himself on the set of his self-titled talk show, stating that even his staff on the show weren't aware of the news yet. During the tear-filled monologue, he confessed that he always knew that something was wrong with Zen, but he didn't realize how bad his son's health was until a horrible diagnosis.

"I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out," he said on "The Nick Cannon Show." "He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head," the talk show host said, before explaining that doctors diagnosed Zen with "a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer."

Cannon has made sure to shower Scott with praise at how well she handled the loss of her son, even sharing a sweet photo of the model cradling Zen in her arms on Instagram and adding a gut-wrenching caption. "This is a special one. Mothers are superheroes. Period," he wrote. In the days following the loss, Cannon has been processing all that has happened, and one interview will break your heart.