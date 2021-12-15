Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Life After Losing His Son
There's no doubt that it's been a tough month for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. In early December, the couple went through the harrowing ordeal of losing their son Zen, and while it's never easy to lose a child, it makes it sadder that Zen was 5-months-old at the time of his death. Cannon announced the news himself on the set of his self-titled talk show, stating that even his staff on the show weren't aware of the news yet. During the tear-filled monologue, he confessed that he always knew that something was wrong with Zen, but he didn't realize how bad his son's health was until a horrible diagnosis.
"I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out," he said on "The Nick Cannon Show." "He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head," the talk show host said, before explaining that doctors diagnosed Zen with "a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer."
Cannon has made sure to shower Scott with praise at how well she handled the loss of her son, even sharing a sweet photo of the model cradling Zen in her arms on Instagram and adding a gut-wrenching caption. "This is a special one. Mothers are superheroes. Period," he wrote. In the days following the loss, Cannon has been processing all that has happened, and one interview will break your heart.
Nick Cannon's heart is shattered
Nick Cannon is going through the grieving process following the tragic loss of his son Zen. Since the news of Zen's untimely death broke, Cannon has been an open book. The talk show star has been sharing his emotions on his self-titled show and on social media, and he also chatted with People about how everything happened with Zen and how he's coping with the loss.
"We were having quality-of-life conversations. We could have had that existence where he would've had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who's had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain," Cannon shared (he underwent chemo for treatment of his Lupus). "To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn't want that. I didn't want him to suffer."
Cannon and model Alyssa Scott made the tough choice to forgo all chemo options and give Zen the best last days possible. "Every month we would celebrate his birthday, just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here with us," he shared. They also took him to the beach near the end of Zen's life. "We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures," Cannon added. "I wish I could have hugged him longer." Our thoughts go out to the family.