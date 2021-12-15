The Tragic Death Of Ana Navarro's Mother

As an outspoken critic on "The View," Ana Navarro has earned a loyal following for her authenticity and, after the news broke of her mother's death, people from all over sent in their condolences on Twitter.

Navarro's co-hosts on "The View" also paid their condolences on-air and explained to audiences about Navarro's difficult situation. "We're very sorry to hear about Ana's mother, she's been ill in Nicaragua for a while," Joy Behar said on air before asking Sunny Hostin to read out Navarro's tweet. Hostin then explained that Navarro decided to not go back to Nicaragua at "her parents' request because of the political unrest there and how the government feels about the media." Hostin said that the situation has been "very difficult" for Navarro, but praised her for her professionalism on the show when she has been dealing with this personal issue. Hostin also said that Lopez had "been ill for some time," and recalled how supportive Navarro was for her and her husband Manny when his parents died from COVID-19. "Manny and I both extend our condolences to her," she added.

Don Lemon, who worked alongside Navarro on CNN, also sent his condolences on Instagram. "My dearest @ananavarrofl, my heart is broken over the loss of your mother," he shared. "I know it's been excruciating that you've been unable to see her in Nicaragua because they jail journalists & truth tellers there. Awful. We're holding you in our hearts. We love you. Rest In Peace Mamí."