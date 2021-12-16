Usain Bolt Says He Was Completely Ghosted By Prince Harry

Usain Bolt and Prince Harry first met in 2012 when Harry was on an official tour of the Caribbean and stopped in Jamaica, per CNN. There, they raced each other (with Bolt letting Harry win) and reportedly "instantly hit it off." As the eight-time Olympic gold medallist told HELLO! in 2017, they kept in touch and saw each other "every now and then." Calling Harry "really cool" and a "really nice guy," Bolt enthused that he enjoys spending time with his royal buddy and even took the opportunity to give Meghan Markle his approval, saying "she's definitely a nice girl."

Later that year, the sprinter told The Sun he hoped Harry would pop the question because he'd never "seen him so happy." Revealing they had recently hung out, Bolt shared, "You have never seen a man with such a smile on his face — and it wasn't my jokes that put it there." What's more, he said he wanted to plan his friend's bachelor party. Boasting that he "can make things happen in Jamaica," like getting "the most beautiful beach closed off," he concluded, "I'm going to text him and plant that little seed." Unfortunately, nothing came of it.

Speaking with The Sun recently, Bolt admitted, "No, I didn't [get to organize it]." Saying his friend "got really serious, really quickly" and is now all "about married life," he revealed he hasn't "talked to him in a while." He concluded, "I still would like to keep in contact." Harry, the ball's in your court.