The Tragic Death Of Roots Bassist Leonard Hubbard
Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, the original bass player for The Roots, died on December 16 at 62 years old, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. His stepdaughter India Owens confirmed that Hubbard's death was caused by multiple myeloma, a "cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell," per the Mayo Clinic. "Healthy plasma cells help you fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs." Hubbard was first diagnosed in 2007, the same year he left The Roots, per Billboard.
His widow Stephanie Hubbard told Philadelphia's ABC 6 that Hubbard first went to Lankenau Hospital on December 15, and he was "energetic and mobile" days before. "I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him," Stephanie said.
Hubbard was a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. According to ABC 6, he went through two rounds of chemo, and yet he still produced music with legendary artists like Jill Scott. Not only did he tour with The Roots for over 15 years, but he also worked on other pieces, acted in four films, and scored Bertha Bay-Sa Pan's 2002 film "Face," and the 2006 documentary "Darfur Diaries: Message From Home."
Many people are writing their memories and condolences all over social media after hearing about the influential bassist's death.
Many fans are mourning Leonard Hubbard's death
On Twitter, many fans and fellow artists who knew Leonard Hubbard are mourning and sharing their condolences after finding out about his death on December 16.
The Roots wrote on their Twitter page, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard. May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you." The band concluded, "Rest in Melody Hub." Another Twitter user shared a special memory, writing, "God Bless Leonard "Hub" Hubbard and his family. I remember going to see The Roots at @MetroChicago 'Illadelph Halflife' dropped. I watched Hub do the 'star spangled banner' on his bass and it blew me away. The best Roots show I have been to." This Twitter user claimed, "Leonard Hubbard had one of the loudest bass set ups I've ever heard back in the day. I was like 40 rows back at a Roots show and it was vibrating myntire torso. Great player too. Rest in Power Hub #thankYou."
Hubbard was creating music right up until he died, according to his wife, Stephanie Hubbard. She told ABC 6 that Hubbard finished a composition last week called "The Awakening." Stephanie shared, "When you hear his project, you'll see he was so much more than what people know." Hubbard is survived by his wife and stepdaughters India Owens and Onita Owens and stepson Edward Owens. Rest in peace to Hubbard.