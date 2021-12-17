The Tragic Death Of Roots Bassist Leonard Hubbard

Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, the original bass player for The Roots, died on December 16 at 62 years old, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. His stepdaughter India Owens confirmed that Hubbard's death was caused by multiple myeloma, a "cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell," per the Mayo Clinic. "Healthy plasma cells help you fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs." Hubbard was first diagnosed in 2007, the same year he left The Roots, per Billboard.

His widow Stephanie Hubbard told Philadelphia's ABC 6 that Hubbard first went to Lankenau Hospital on December 15, and he was "energetic and mobile" days before. "I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him," Stephanie said.

Hubbard was a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. According to ABC 6, he went through two rounds of chemo, and yet he still produced music with legendary artists like Jill Scott. Not only did he tour with The Roots for over 15 years, but he also worked on other pieces, acted in four films, and scored Bertha Bay-Sa Pan's 2002 film "Face," and the 2006 documentary "Darfur Diaries: Message From Home."

Many people are writing their memories and condolences all over social media after hearing about the influential bassist's death.