Kim Cattrall's New TV Role Is Turning Heads

Kim Cattrall fans who are miss the star gracing their TV screens no longer have anything to worry about. In the new trailer of "How I Met Your Father," which dropped on December 16, Cattrall proved that she can still dominate the small screen. A sequel to "How I Met Your Mother," the brand-new sitcom features Cattrall as the older version of Hilary Duff's character, Sophie. It's slated to premiere on Hulu on January 18, 2022.

"This is the story of how I met your father," Cattrall's character kicked off the trailer, telling her son the long tale. "It was hard living in the moment in 2022," she continued. "There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with." The official description of the comedy, according to Hulu, "catapults us back to the year 2022 where a Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options." Cattrall may not be part of the main cast, but fans of the star are ecstatic that she's back on TV.

The good news is she is also set to star in another show where she will have a recurring guest role. You can expect Cattrall in the reboot of "Queer As Folk," where, per Deadline, she's portraying a classic Southern belle — but one with a more blue-collar background.