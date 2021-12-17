Kim Cattrall's New TV Role Is Turning Heads
Kim Cattrall is booked and busy. With her notable absence from from the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That...," people can't stop talking about the actor — and it's not only because they missed seeing Samantha Jones on the show.
Aside from the major character death in the new limited series, the biggest talking point was Cattrall, but the actor made it clear that she's better off not being part of the revival. On Twitter, she liked a handful of tweets from fans who felt that the show felt flat without her. "And just like that... I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet," one tweet read. "And just like that...I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall," said another.
And just as discussions about missing Cattrall on "And Just Like That..." started fizzling out, a new trailer starring the star just dropped, pushing her to the front of conversations once again.
Kim Cattrall shines in the trailer for How I Met Your Father
Kim Cattrall fans who are miss the star gracing their TV screens no longer have anything to worry about. In the new trailer of "How I Met Your Father," which dropped on December 16, Cattrall proved that she can still dominate the small screen. A sequel to "How I Met Your Mother," the brand-new sitcom features Cattrall as the older version of Hilary Duff's character, Sophie. It's slated to premiere on Hulu on January 18, 2022.
"This is the story of how I met your father," Cattrall's character kicked off the trailer, telling her son the long tale. "It was hard living in the moment in 2022," she continued. "There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with." The official description of the comedy, according to Hulu, "catapults us back to the year 2022 where a Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options." Cattrall may not be part of the main cast, but fans of the star are ecstatic that she's back on TV.
The good news is she is also set to star in another show where she will have a recurring guest role. You can expect Cattrall in the reboot of "Queer As Folk," where, per Deadline, she's portraying a classic Southern belle — but one with a more blue-collar background.