Lisa Rinna Has Something To Say About The Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Drama
It's been a while since we've seen Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's name in the same headlines, as many have been focused on the actor's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. But that all changed in December when Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner during an incredibly candid interview with Howard Stern. "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped," Affleck said, per Page Six, noting that if he and Garner were still married, he would probably still be drinking. However, he noted, "She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer." Affleck said that the couple's three kids were the reason why they tried to salvage the marriage in the first place.
Following the interview, Affleck came under fire from many, supposedly including Lopez. The singer reportedly wants no part of the drama, and she's angry at him for spilling the beans. Many of Garner's friends have also come to their friend's defense in the aftermath. "Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben," one friend told Page Six, stating that in Alcoholics Anonymous, you learn not to place the blame on others. And as it turns out, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna is also onboard the #TeamGarner train.
Lisa Rinna slams Ben Affleck
As fans know, Garner seems to be well-respected among her peers in Hollywood, and she seems to have an extensive fan base in other celebrity women like Lisa Rinna. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to her Instagram page on December 16 to share her thoughts on Affleck's bombshell interview.
The soap star opted to use her Instagram stories rather than making a post on her page, but plenty of eyes took notice of it. Rinna shared a sweet shot of Garner posing with a set of pumpkins and smiling big for the camera. If you follow Garner on Instagram, you know that she loves sharing craft projects, and that's likely what the image was from. Rinna included a telling caption, saying, "Never ever bad mouth your kids mom." We're no Columbo, but Rinna was definitely pointing the finger at Ben Affleck's now-infamous interview.
Although fans couldn't comment publicly on the story, it's safe to say that many stand in solidarity with Rinna. "Idc what anyone says, Ben Affleck never deserved Jennifer Garner," one Garner supporter wrote on Twitter. "So because Ben Affleck felt trapped in his marriage to Jennifer Garner, he started drinking and then sleeping with the nanny (he left the nanny bit out)," one more chimed in. "He felt so trapped in his marriage that 3yrs after they separated, Jennifer had to drive him to rehab." Ouch.