Lisa Rinna Has Something To Say About The Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Drama

It's been a while since we've seen Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's name in the same headlines, as many have been focused on the actor's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. But that all changed in December when Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner during an incredibly candid interview with Howard Stern. "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped," Affleck said, per Page Six, noting that if he and Garner were still married, he would probably still be drinking. However, he noted, "She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer." Affleck said that the couple's three kids were the reason why they tried to salvage the marriage in the first place.

Following the interview, Affleck came under fire from many, supposedly including Lopez. The singer reportedly wants no part of the drama, and she's angry at him for spilling the beans. Many of Garner's friends have also come to their friend's defense in the aftermath. "​​Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben," one friend told Page Six, stating that in Alcoholics Anonymous, you learn not to place the blame on others. And as it turns out, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna is also onboard the #TeamGarner train.