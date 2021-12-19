Did Kristin Davis Almost Play This Iconic Role?

When it comes to the women who played the four female leads in HBO's "Sex and the City," it's hard not to think of how perfectly Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall were cast as Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha respectively. Though only three of the four have returned for the now-streaming "SATC" reboot "And Just Like That...," Cattrall's absence has been a point of contention for critics, many of whom have pointed to it as a cause for the new show's uneven tone, including The New York Times. So it's no surprise if you, dear reader, "couldn't help but wonder," a la Carrie Bradshaw: What would have happened if one of the four hadn't been cast in the first "Sex in the City" at all?

Well, according to at least one "SATC" star, that possibility could have, at one time, easily become a concrete reality. During a December 16 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (via E! Online), Davis divulged that she had come incredibly close to nabbing a role for another much beloved classic sitcom. So, what was the role? Or the show? And how does Davis feel about it today?