The Real Reason Kamala Harris Snapped At Charlamagne Tha God
Vice President Kamala Harris has been the subject of many negative press reports over the past few months, and when she snapped at Charlamagne Tha God during a December 17 Comedy Central interview, she created new headlines worldwide. But some believe Harris is getting a raw deal in terms of press coverage, much like her boss President Joe Biden. On December 5, CNN talked to media critic Eric Boehlert, who said: "I think it's very convincing that Biden actually is getting worse coverage now than Trump. If I were in the press, I would stop and think, 'What are we doing here and is this all accurate?'"
Author David Rothkopf, a contributor for Daily Beast and USA Today, wrote a column explaining why, although Harris has done a good job, her story isn't getting out. Rothkopf wrote: "Vice President Harris has recently been subject to a degree of press scrutiny that is unequaled by any modern holder of the office ... The media attacks on her have ranged from the absurd ... a 'Bluetooth phobia' that was actually just a sound security precaution — to whisper-fueled analyses of her management style." During the 2020 campaign, The Washington Post created a case study on the sexist and racist online attacks against Harris. False, misogynistic Facebook posts were damaging and reached millions of potential voters.
Kamala Harris hits back at Charlamagne The God
During the December 17 Comedy Central interview, Vice President Kamala Harris hit back at Charlamagne Tha God — and she did not play! Daily Mail reported on the exchange that started after Charlamagne asked, "So who's the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?"
"Come on, Charlamagne," said Harris. "Come on. It's Joe Biden." Charlamagne replied, "I can't tell sometimes." Harris, who appeared angry at Charlamagne's reply, pointed her finger at him, and said, "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. It's Joe Biden, and don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he's president. And it's Joe Biden. And I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris." According to Daily Mail, a Harris aide tried to cut the interview short because of the exchange.
Despite all the negative press, second gentleman Doug Emhoff says Harris expected heavy criticism when she took office because she broke barriers. When Emhoff joined Harris on her official trip to Paris, he addressed a group about gender equity. "One of things I've learned from being married to Kamala Harris is that to be first in so many things is hard," Emhoff said (via NPR). "[Harris] said once that breaking barriers involves breaking, and when you break something sometimes you get cut, and when you get cut, sometimes you bleed... But it's worth it." Wise words from the woman who continues to make history!