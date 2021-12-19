The Real Reason Kamala Harris Snapped At Charlamagne Tha God

Vice President Kamala Harris has been the subject of many negative press reports over the past few months, and when she snapped at Charlamagne Tha God during a December 17 Comedy Central interview, she created new headlines worldwide. But some believe Harris is getting a raw deal in terms of press coverage, much like her boss President Joe Biden. On December 5, CNN talked to media critic Eric Boehlert, who said: "I think it's very convincing that Biden actually is getting worse coverage now than Trump. If I were in the press, I would stop and think, 'What are we doing here and is this all accurate?'"

Author David Rothkopf, a contributor for Daily Beast and USA Today, wrote a column explaining why, although Harris has done a good job, her story isn't getting out. Rothkopf wrote: "Vice President Harris has recently been subject to a degree of press scrutiny that is unequaled by any modern holder of the office ... The media attacks on her have ranged from the absurd ... a 'Bluetooth phobia' that was actually just a sound security precaution — to whisper-fueled analyses of her management style." During the 2020 campaign, The Washington Post created a case study on the sexist and racist online attacks against Harris. False, misogynistic Facebook posts were damaging and reached millions of potential voters.

But when you learn the real reason Harris snapped at Charlamagne Tha God, you will be shocked!