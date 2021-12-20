How Cardi B Is Planning To Completely Change Her Life Inspired By Drew Barrymore

Rapper Cardi B isn't afraid to show her fangirl side every once and a while. From squealing with excitement when she met "Twilight" actor Rob Pattinson, to swooning over how soft Halle Berry's skin is on Twitter, Cardi always reminds fans she's just like us when it comes to celebrities.

The star trended this year after she had a totally sweet interaction with "You" actor Penn Badgley on Twitter, via E! News. Cardi geeked out after watching an interview clip of Badgley praising her authenticity, writing, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous." Badgley took notice of Cardi's fangirl tweet and changed his avatar to a pic of the hip-hop beauty, leading Cardi to return the favor by changing her Twitter photo to a screengrab of Badgley's "You" character.

Cardi just added to her list of fangirl moments after seeking nutrition advice from her social media followers. "I want to go vegan but I love meat... are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" she tweeted. To Cardi's surprise, actor Drew Barrymore responded and offered some life-changing advice.