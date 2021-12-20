How Cardi B Is Planning To Completely Change Her Life Inspired By Drew Barrymore
Rapper Cardi B isn't afraid to show her fangirl side every once and a while. From squealing with excitement when she met "Twilight" actor Rob Pattinson, to swooning over how soft Halle Berry's skin is on Twitter, Cardi always reminds fans she's just like us when it comes to celebrities.
The star trended this year after she had a totally sweet interaction with "You" actor Penn Badgley on Twitter, via E! News. Cardi geeked out after watching an interview clip of Badgley praising her authenticity, writing, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous." Badgley took notice of Cardi's fangirl tweet and changed his avatar to a pic of the hip-hop beauty, leading Cardi to return the favor by changing her Twitter photo to a screengrab of Badgley's "You" character.
Cardi just added to her list of fangirl moments after seeking nutrition advice from her social media followers. "I want to go vegan but I love meat... are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" she tweeted. To Cardi's surprise, actor Drew Barrymore responded and offered some life-changing advice.
Drew Barrymore encouraged Cardi B to go vegan
Cardi B may be going vegan thanks to Drew Barrymore's recommendations. "I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS," Barrymore wrote back to Cardi's inquiry about transitioning to plant-based foods. "@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU." In an accompanying video to her tweet, Barrymore admitted she was one of Cardi's biggest fans, via People.
In true Cardi fashion, the rapper was over the moon about the actor's response. "Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ....naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore," Cardi tweeted back. She went on to describe her desire to keep her meals tasty, while making the big change. "I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!!" she wrote.
Barrymore's suggestion won't be the first time Cardi has explored veganism. The star took to her Instagram Story in 2018 to celebrate her first time eating vegan food, according to Live Kindly. "I hope I don't waste my money," Cardi told her followers, showing off her vegan feast. "There's a burrito and there's a pancake," she said. "Gotta' eat a lil' bit more healthy and see what the f*** is up."