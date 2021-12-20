What Does Meghan McCain Really Think About The Race For President In 2024?

Meghan McCain has made it pretty clear that she's not ex-President Donald Trump's biggest fan, nor is she much of a fan of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Meghan put Ivanka and Jared on blast for attending her late father Sen. John McCain's funeral when they clearly weren't welcome there. Back in October, while on "Watch What Happens Live," Meghan said, "I remember seeing them and seeing [Trump] specifically. They had no God d*** business being there." Donald, for his part, has had no problems serving Meghan verbal counterattacks. "At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his own very special way, he was a RINO's RINO," Donald said in an emailed statement, via The Wrap.

With all of the back and forth bitterness between two of the biggest family names in the Republican party, a lot of critics are quite surprised by what Meghan recently said about Donald's chances of winning the 2024 election and how the Democrats need to step it up if they plan to defeat him. Here's what she had to say.