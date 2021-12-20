What Does Meghan McCain Really Think About The Race For President In 2024?
Meghan McCain has made it pretty clear that she's not ex-President Donald Trump's biggest fan, nor is she much of a fan of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Meghan put Ivanka and Jared on blast for attending her late father Sen. John McCain's funeral when they clearly weren't welcome there. Back in October, while on "Watch What Happens Live," Meghan said, "I remember seeing them and seeing [Trump] specifically. They had no God d*** business being there." Donald, for his part, has had no problems serving Meghan verbal counterattacks. "At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his own very special way, he was a RINO's RINO," Donald said in an emailed statement, via The Wrap.
With all of the back and forth bitterness between two of the biggest family names in the Republican party, a lot of critics are quite surprised by what Meghan recently said about Donald's chances of winning the 2024 election and how the Democrats need to step it up if they plan to defeat him. Here's what she had to say.
Meghan McCain has a warning for the Democrats
In her column for the Daily Mail, Meghan McCain issued a warning to the Democrats. She believes that those on the left better hope that President Joe Biden won't be "too old to run again" because she thinks there isn't anyone else out there that has a fighting chance against Donald Trump. She writes, "The first Biden year thus far feels like the cheap B-Movie sequel to the Trump years, except with a less eccentric and impulsive director in charge of the movie and less spectacular explosions." She added, "I believe sadly and wholeheartedly that former President Trump plans on running again, and given the current state of my party that slobbers all over anything MAGA-related, it is unlikely there is anything or anyone that would stop him."
Not long ago, McCain supported Trump's impeachment, per AZ Central, and noted that he's someone who obsesses "over great men" because Trump "will never be a great man," as detailed by People. While McCain's words don't blatantly equate to an endorsement, her message will surely leave Democrats with something to ponder as they plot their next moves ahead of the looming 2022 mid-term elections.