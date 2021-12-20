Why Tori Roloff Says It's 'Difficult To Get Excited' About Her Pregnancy
"Little People, Big World" star Tori Roloff admitted in a December 19 Instagram post that she has struggled to get fully excited about her current pregnancy. The "LPBW" star and her husband, Zach Roloff, revealed the news about this pregnancy in November, sharing in an Instagram post their new addition would arrive in the spring of 2022.
The new baby will join siblings, Jackson and Lilah, and in the family's announcement, Tori noted, "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" That news came shortly after Tori and Zach revealed they'd moved from Portland, Oregon to a new home in Washington. Not only did Tori and Zach navigate a new pregnancy and a big move in recent months, but their son Jackson also had a difficult surgery.
Jackson's surgery took place on November 30, and Tori admitted on Instagram, it was "one of the hardest days I've ever had." The "LPBW" star acknowledged, "Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through," but she added they trusted Jackson's doctors to guide them in the right direction regarding the little boy's care. As fans of the Roloff family know, Jackson's surgery wasn't the only intensely emotional child-related heartbreak they had to navigate during 2021.
Tori Roloff's worries are easing
Tori Roloff's December 19 pregnancy update on Instagram consisted of two photos as well as a lengthy, raw caption. The "Little People, Big World" star admitted, "This pregnancy, it's been so difficult to get excited." Luckily, the baby has been doing well, and "we have seen baby multiple times and we've heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it's strong." Despite that, Tori has struggled and she admitted, "I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy."
In March, prior to this pregnancy, Tori experienced a miscarriage. On Instagram, she noted they had planned to share their baby news that very week. "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share." Sadly, their 8-week ultrasound revealed that they "lost [their] sweet baby two weeks earlier." Tori added she had not experienced any concerning symptoms prior to the ultrasound results, and in learning of the loss, she had "never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment."
Given that experience, fully embracing her new pregnancy was surely an understandable challenge. Despite that, Tori told "LPBW" fans that feeling the baby move consistently at this point in the pregnancy "has really helped me relax and enjoy these moments with our sweet babe!!" While her first trimester was rough, Tori detailed, her second trimester had been much better. She received a lot of support in this honest post and "LPBW" fans will be eager for further pregnancy updates.