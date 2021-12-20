Why Tori Roloff Says It's 'Difficult To Get Excited' About Her Pregnancy

"Little People, Big World" star Tori Roloff admitted in a December 19 Instagram post that she has struggled to get fully excited about her current pregnancy. The "LPBW" star and her husband, Zach Roloff, revealed the news about this pregnancy in November, sharing in an Instagram post their new addition would arrive in the spring of 2022.

The new baby will join siblings, Jackson and Lilah, and in the family's announcement, Tori noted, "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" That news came shortly after Tori and Zach revealed they'd moved from Portland, Oregon to a new home in Washington. Not only did Tori and Zach navigate a new pregnancy and a big move in recent months, but their son Jackson also had a difficult surgery.

Jackson's surgery took place on November 30, and Tori admitted on Instagram, it was "one of the hardest days I've ever had." The "LPBW" star acknowledged, "Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through," but she added they trusted Jackson's doctors to guide them in the right direction regarding the little boy's care. As fans of the Roloff family know, Jackson's surgery wasn't the only intensely emotional child-related heartbreak they had to navigate during 2021.