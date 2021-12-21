The Real Reason Joe Biden's Dog Was Removed From The White House

President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made headlines in early December when they shared they had welcomed a new fur baby into the White House. On December 20, the president shared a video on Instagram of the family's new puppy, a German Shepherd named Commander. In the sweet video, the president can be seen greeting the small dog and then walking him on a leash with his wife. The playful pup looks overjoyed to be with a new family in a new home — just in time for Christmas!

The Bidens lost one of their dogs, Champ, in June, announcing the sad news on social media. Biden wrote on Instagram at the time, "In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion."

Now that the Bidens are bringing Commander into the family, you'd think they'd be back to a two-dog household with Major, their other German Shepherd — except that's not the case. Find out why.