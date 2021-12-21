What Is Lady Gaga Urging People To Do For Bradley Cooper?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been the subject of romance rumors since they shared the screen in "A Star Is Born." The co-stars, who portrayed lovers with a passion for music in the film, played up the dating speculation at the 2019 Oscars when they performed a rendition of their duet "Shallow." Though their onstage chemistry was off the charts, Cooper confirmed it was all for show. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people," Cooper explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

While she and Cooper are not together in a romantic sense, Lady Gaga has spoken up about their extremely supportive relationship as friends. In fact, on the press tour for "A Star Is Born," Gaga famously couldn't stop saying the same praise about Cooper; "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life." After Cooper took a chance on the "Million Reasons" singer in "A Star Is Born," which earned the singer her first Oscar award, Lady Gaga is now calling on her fans to support her dear friend.