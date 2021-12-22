Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Dishes On Reality TV Life, Her COVID Diagnosis, And Real Estate Dreams - Exclusive Interview

You caught COVID-19 this year, and you're still dealing with that. Can you tell us a little bit about what happened and how it's affecting you now?

Yes, my love. It's been such a long, long, long ride. Honestly, some people get COVID and they recover immediately. Some others, like me, they get long COVID, which it's not like COVID is still in my body; it's that I have serious side effects from COVID. So one of the things that I have is brain inflammation. So some people get affected in the lungs, some people in their stomachs.

So at the beginning, it was a lot of brain fog, dizziness, headaches, and then it changed to a lot of confusion ... that's probably part of the brain fog. Then, thank God. I found this amazing doctor in Los Angeles in a clinic that does treatments and vitamins and all these things, but everything is natural. So I really love it because I didn't want to put more medicines into my body. Like, I wanted to heal naturally, and then I started feeling better. But now, recently I started losing my hair, which as you can imagine is a nightmare for a woman. It's a nightmare for anyone. I actually want to start doing something positive about my journey, because now I have another thing. It's a syndrome because of COVID that some foods and some drinks taste like sewage.

Just to [give] you an idea, like turkey, like slices of turkey, they taste like sewage to me. So I cannot eat. I cannot eat them now. So it's been like a hormonal imbalance, vitamin D level super low. So that's probably the reason why I got it so strong because my vitamin D levels were low. But they're still low. So I have to put injections of vitamin D to raise my vitamin D levels fast. And hopefully stop the hair loss. I probably lost, I would say, like 30% of my hair. I had a breakdown the other day. So that's what I'm telling you, like sometimes you go through things. And just because you see me happy right now, it doesn't mean that I don't have my bad days and that's okay too.

But I step out of the victim mode because yes, I'm going through this, but there's a lot of people that are going through this too. And the only thing I can do is like, "Okay, so if I'm going through this, the hair loss is going to stop. What can I do? I'll do some research. I'm going to put more veggies in me." And then now, okay. They taste like sewage. Well, which ones are not tasting like sewage? There's some that are not tasting like that. So I'm going to focus on those and then this will go away. It will go away. Just a matter of time.

I have to do things that make me happy to forget about the other things that are not probably helping me to stay in my super happy mode, but it's finding happy in life all the time. And sometimes you're going through experiences that will shine for others. Like, I want to be the light for others. I want to share my story with people and be like, "You're not the only one. I'm going through this too. And how can we go through this together?" If that makes sense.

I can't believe you've been through all of that. But hopefully you're on the right path and things will get better soon.

And I definitely see the progress of, for example, well, I missed almost five weeks of filming on Season 5. It was a long time. And if it wasn't because of these doctors, I don't know how long it would've taken me. Because when I went to film one day, they had to send me home because I was dizzy. So thanks to my doctor, I was able to go back and film. And then now, I do see an improvement, but of course, it's so much that COVID messed up with my body, like hormones, vitamin levels. I think I was reading that iron levels can cause the hair loss. So maybe I need to raise [them] ... And this is all new also for doctors. So it's not something that they can fix in a day, COVID is new to all of us ... I do see a difference completely. I just, yesterday, I went [to see my doctor] and I was crying because of my hair and I don't know what she did, but I feel better today.