The Bidens' Latest Pet News Isn't What We Expected

When the Bidens moved into the White House on January 20, supporters were excited because it meant the return of pets roaming the residence. Former President Donald Trump did not own any dogs during his four years in office and proclaimed that he didn't have time to care for pets, according to The Washington Post. But President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden love pets and brought their dogs, Champ and Major, to the White House. Talk about fancy digs for a pup!

Major was also the first rescue dog to call the White House home. However, Major caused some controversy for his owners when he had a few biting incidents during his first two months in the White House, which led to him receiving additional training for behavioral issues, according to NBC News.

Sadly, the Bidens' other dog, Champ, died in June at age 13. At the time, the president and first lady mourned the loss in a statement, writing on Twitter, "[Champ] was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family." Now, months after Champ's death, the Bidens announced Major got rehomed. But that's not the only unexpected pet news courtesy of the Bidens.