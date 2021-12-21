The Bidens' Latest Pet News Isn't What We Expected
When the Bidens moved into the White House on January 20, supporters were excited because it meant the return of pets roaming the residence. Former President Donald Trump did not own any dogs during his four years in office and proclaimed that he didn't have time to care for pets, according to The Washington Post. But President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden love pets and brought their dogs, Champ and Major, to the White House. Talk about fancy digs for a pup!
Major was also the first rescue dog to call the White House home. However, Major caused some controversy for his owners when he had a few biting incidents during his first two months in the White House, which led to him receiving additional training for behavioral issues, according to NBC News.
Sadly, the Bidens' other dog, Champ, died in June at age 13. At the time, the president and first lady mourned the loss in a statement, writing on Twitter, "[Champ] was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family." Now, months after Champ's death, the Bidens announced Major got rehomed. But that's not the only unexpected pet news courtesy of the Bidens.
The Bidens will ring in 2022 with a new cat
On December 20, President Joe Biden introduced his new dog to the world. "Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden tweeted along with a photo of the German shepherd puppy running with a tennis ball in his mouth. He also released a video of him playing catch and walking his newest fur buddy into the White House. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, told People that Commander was born in September and was a gift from the president's brother, James, and his wife, Sara. However, Bidens' other dog, Major, will be moving to a new residence so he can "enjoy a quieter environment."
Considering the exiting and entering of pups, some might be surprised to hear of the latest development: The Bidens will add a cat to the mix. The feline will make her debut in January, and yes, she's seemingly the same kitty who Dr. Jill said was once "waiting in the wings." The first lady made the comment in April during an appearance on TODAY and had revealed at the time that Major had visited a shelter with cats in preparation. She said, "He did fine."
Now that Major has lovingly been rehomed, we imagine this is why the cat will finally arrive at the White House. Here's to hoping Commander and the cat will get along!