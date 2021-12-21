What Is Harry Styles' Relationship Like With Olivia Wilde's Kids?

As Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde approach their one-year anniversary, one source revealed how Styles is introducing himself to Wilde's two children, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis. A People insider shed some light on the next steps that Styles is taking for love. "Harry is slowly getting to know her kids," the unnamed source noted. "Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom. Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour," they said.

Wilde herself also opened up about her headline-breaking relationship, during the interview for her Vogue January 2022 cover story. "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," she said. "All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she said.

As for how being a parent ties into that, she told the outlet, "Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you're making." The actor-director elaborated, "I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They're so intuitive."