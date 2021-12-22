The Really Bad Habit Nicole Kidman Picked Up While Playing Lucille Ball

Actor Nicole Kidman is once again a top Oscar contender. Kidman's recent portrayal of Lucille Ball in Amazon original film "Being the Ricardos" is receiving glowing reviews — and many think that she may take home the trophy at the upcoming 2022 awards show. But despite receiving great praise for her portrayal, Kidman had major doubts about portraying the iconic actor.

When news first broke that Kidman would become Ball in the new flick, many film fans were unconvinced she was right for the role. "[I'm] a human being, so there's time when you go, 'Gosh, maybe I'm not the right person for this,'" Kidman told Today. The actor said the project's director, Aaron Sorkin, encouraged her to keep the part. "That's where having somebody like Aaron [helps], who really said at the beginning, he was like, 'I'm not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no,'" Kidman explained. Ultimately, Kidman overcame criticism to commit to the challenging character.

And now, the five-time Golden Globe winner recently opened up about a nasty habit she took up to nail her new role.