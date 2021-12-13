Nicole Kidman Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Role As Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman's big debut as Lucille Ball is finally here, as Amazon Prime releases "Being the Ricardos." The film follows the lives of Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz as they navigate marriage, fame, and their iconic roles of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo in 1957's "I Love Lucy." Kidman's casting as the legendary comedian didn't sit right with fans, despite critics predicting an Oscar nomination for the "Bombshell" actor in their rave reviews. The internet quickly came to the defense of "Will & Grace" actor Debra Messing, claiming the sitcom star was the obvious choice to play Ball thanks to her similar look.

"What I needed was a great dramatic actress with a dry sense of humor and a facility with language, and Nicole has all of that," director of the film Aaron Sorkin told USA Today. Sorkin wasn't the only one coming to Kidman's defense. Daughter of Ball and Arnaz, Lucie Arnaz, snapped back at fans in a Facebook Live, according to Entertainment Weekly, where she set the record straight on the casting choice. "We're not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo [or do] any of the silly things. It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother — not Lucy Ricardo — and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad — not Ricky Ricardo," she said.

Despite the backlash, Kidman pushed forward taking on the role of Ball and is now opening up about her decision to accept the lead in "Being the Ricardos."