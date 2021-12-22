The Extravagant Way Nick Cannon Celebrated His Daughter's First Birthday

In December, Nick Cannon went through something that no parent ever should go through — losing a child. The talk show host broke the devastating news in front of the studio audience on his self-titled talk show, sharing that he lost his beloved son Zen at just five months of age. "Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," Cannon shared. He also explained how things unraveled and when he first noticed that Zen seemed sick. "I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out," he added. "He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon's head."

Eventually, doctors discovered cancer in Zen's brain and nothing could stop it. The television personality and Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, made sure to spend as much time as they could with their son before he died. In the days after Zen's death, Cannon opened up about suffering such a great loss on his show, noting that he even felt a little bit of guilt over the whole situation. But, Cannon opted to return to work almost immediately after losing Zen, sharing that being on his show was a form of therapy, and it helped him deal with the loss.

Just weeks after Zen's death, Cannon made sure to throw his one-year-old daughter a memorable bash.