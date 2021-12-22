The Extravagant Way Nick Cannon Celebrated His Daughter's First Birthday
In December, Nick Cannon went through something that no parent ever should go through — losing a child. The talk show host broke the devastating news in front of the studio audience on his self-titled talk show, sharing that he lost his beloved son Zen at just five months of age. "Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," Cannon shared. He also explained how things unraveled and when he first noticed that Zen seemed sick. "I always noticed he had a cough, and so I wanted to check it out," he added. "He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon's head."
Eventually, doctors discovered cancer in Zen's brain and nothing could stop it. The television personality and Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, made sure to spend as much time as they could with their son before he died. In the days after Zen's death, Cannon opened up about suffering such a great loss on his show, noting that he even felt a little bit of guilt over the whole situation. But, Cannon opted to return to work almost immediately after losing Zen, sharing that being on his show was a form of therapy, and it helped him deal with the loss.
Just weeks after Zen's death, Cannon made sure to throw his one-year-old daughter a memorable bash.
Nick Cannon throws his daughter a winter-wonderland bash
Nick Cannon made sure to make his daughter's birthday a memorable one. While there's no doubt that the talk show host is going through a challenging time, he seems to be channeling his energy into his other kids. According to People, Cannon shares two children with model Brittany Bell — daughter Powerful Queen and son Golden. To celebrate Powerful Queen's first birthday, the couple pulled out all of the stops, making sure that her first birthday was one for the books.
Bell showed fans glimpses of the party on her Instagram stories, and it looked like an event to remember. Since her birthday is so close to Christmas, the party included a lot of winter decor, including real snow. Cannon sported a green fur-lined jacket and a holiday lights necklace while Bell rocked a red dress with gold sequins on top. And what party wouldn't be complete without a smash cake for the birthday girl? Santa also stopped by to greet the kiddos, and in the photos shared by Bell, everyone appeared to have a blast.
Last year, Bell took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his little bundle of joy. "The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" she wrote, introducing his daughter. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL."