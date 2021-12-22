Kim Kardashian's Throwback Photo Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Kim Kardashian has had many transformations over the years. Kim, who started out as Paris Hilton's closet-organizing close friend, has gone on to become her own superstar by creating a social media empire. The fashion and beauty mogul is also a mother of four and recently celebrated being one step closer to becoming a lawyer to bring about criminal justice reform.
Sentimental Kim took a trip down memory lane during her epic 40th birthday party last year, where her friends and family meticulously recreated her birthday memories. "They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos," Kim shared on Instagram. "They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."
The Kardashians clearly love their throwbacks. Kim's style has come a long way since season one of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and a new throwback photo of Kim and her family has fans doing a double take over her look years ago.
Kim Kardashian looked totally different in old photos
Kim Kardashian's momager Kris Jenner recently shared adorable photos from Christmas past to her Instagram. "Christmas memories," Kris captioned the photo set. "Happy holidays to each and every one of you!!" One snapshot sees Kim with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner gathered around a Christmas tree with Santa Claus.
Kim in particular caused Kris' followers to turn their heads over her different appearance as a twenty-something. "Kim [in] the last pic," one IG user commented, adding a crying emoji. The star is seen wearing frosty blue eye makeup and a white newsboy hat, a Y2K style favorite. The Daily Mail pointed out Kim is rocking a wedding band in the pic, dating the photo back to her first marriage to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. Kim has never shied away from her style evolution. "I cherish every era," the SKIMS creator said in an interview with Vogue, in which she reflected on her many iconic looks throughout the years.
Kim may create some interesting new memories this holiday season, as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson is rumored to be invited to Kris' Christmas Eve party. "Kris is already obsessed with him," an insider told E! News. The famous momager may be setting up her daughter for an awkward situation as Kim's estranged husband Kanye West is also invited to the star-studded event. "There is a possibility they will both be there," a source told the outlet.