Kim Kardashian's Throwback Photo Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Kim Kardashian has had many transformations over the years. Kim, who started out as Paris Hilton's closet-organizing close friend, has gone on to become her own superstar by creating a social media empire. The fashion and beauty mogul is also a mother of four and recently celebrated being one step closer to becoming a lawyer to bring about criminal justice reform.

Sentimental Kim took a trip down memory lane during her epic 40th birthday party last year, where her friends and family meticulously recreated her birthday memories. "They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos," Kim shared on Instagram. "They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."

The Kardashians clearly love their throwbacks. Kim's style has come a long way since season one of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and a new throwback photo of Kim and her family has fans doing a double take over her look years ago.