Why Did Jay-Z Publicly Say Beyoncé Is Going To Be Angry At Him?

It's hardly a secret that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have had their ups and downs when it comes to their marriage. Most notably (of course!) is that infamous cheating scandal the two weathered, with the rapper confirming to The New York Times Style Magazine in 2017 that he did in fact step out on Beyoncé after infidelity rumors began to swirl in 2013.

"The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself," he explained, also speaking candidly about issues he experienced in his childhood and how they affected him. He also seemingly admitted the two were pretty close to going their separate ways, sharing, "You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50% or something 'cause most people can't see themselves."

But that didn't happen and this power couple stayed together, with Beyoncé welcoming their twins in 2017, making their firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy, a big sister. Both Jay-Z and Beyoncé put their feelings into their music, with Beyoncé infamously sharing her thoughts on the drama on her album, "Lemonade". "We were using our art almost like a therapy session," Jay explained of hitting the studio, revealing they'd initially planned to do a joint album but ended up with solo projects.

But now the rapper is admitting his wife may not be too happy with him once again, and the reason why this time might just surprise you.