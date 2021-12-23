Donald Trump Still Isn't Over This Huge Melania Trump Scandal

While it remains unclear as to whether Melania Trump would eagerly go along with her husband's possible 2024 bid for the presidency, there's a good chance there's one thing she might not miss from her time in the White House: Christmas. During the four years she spent as FLOTUS, Melania garnered a reputation for her Yuletide decorations — particularly after a leaked audio recording featured Melania griping about her yearly Christmas planning in an expletive-laden rant. Yikes.

Her first attempt to deck the halls with white branches drew comparisons to what it would look like if Voldemort was put in charge of holiday cheer (via Insider). The second, perhaps most infamously, featured the White House lined with red-colored spruces, which have since gone down in history as Melania's indelible "blood trees." And so on.

But while the public might never be able to forget about Melania's Christmas spirit (or lack thereof), it seems Donald Trump, too, can't seem to let it out of his mind. How do we know this? The ex-president spoke about the figurative, Christmas tree-shaped ghosts of Christmas past recently during a public address, adding his own take on the matter. And it wasn't too pretty.