Donald Trump Still Isn't Over This Huge Melania Trump Scandal
While it remains unclear as to whether Melania Trump would eagerly go along with her husband's possible 2024 bid for the presidency, there's a good chance there's one thing she might not miss from her time in the White House: Christmas. During the four years she spent as FLOTUS, Melania garnered a reputation for her Yuletide decorations — particularly after a leaked audio recording featured Melania griping about her yearly Christmas planning in an expletive-laden rant. Yikes.
Her first attempt to deck the halls with white branches drew comparisons to what it would look like if Voldemort was put in charge of holiday cheer (via Insider). The second, perhaps most infamously, featured the White House lined with red-colored spruces, which have since gone down in history as Melania's indelible "blood trees." And so on.
But while the public might never be able to forget about Melania's Christmas spirit (or lack thereof), it seems Donald Trump, too, can't seem to let it out of his mind. How do we know this? The ex-president spoke about the figurative, Christmas tree-shaped ghosts of Christmas past recently during a public address, adding his own take on the matter. And it wasn't too pretty.
Donald Trump still can't get over Melania's 'blood trees'
During a recent speech Donald Trump gave at a church in Dallas, the former commander-in-chief went off on a tangent about his wife Melania — namely, how the media scrutinized her White House Christmas decor. "She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations," Trump told audience members (via Insider). "And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I said, 'Honey, next time, try white.'" (As Insider noted, the white trees were actually put up in 2017, while the red trees followed suit the next year.)
"She made magnificent — remember, the most beautiful you've ever seen — white trees," the former president continued. "And they said, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I said, the next time, 'Let's do it more traditional. Let's go with green." He then rounded off his anecdote by narrating a punchline for their final Christmas in the White House: "We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: 'Why wouldn't you make them white like they used to be?'"
Needless to say, the public has already compared and contrasted current first lady Dr. Jill Biden's holiday decor with Melania's, with many Twitter users calling out the differences in both their decorating styles and their reaction to Christmas in the White House itself.