How Did Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Spend Christmas After All Their Recent Drama?
Both Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have gone to great lengths to chronicle their lives on social media and update their fans on how they've been doing ever since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Alec's film "Rust." On October 30, Hilaria told the New York Post that she was concerned about her husband developing PTSD after the accidental shooting and that's why she took their six kids and retreated to Vermont with their family. She shared a 30-second montage of their kids on Instagram and captioned it with, "Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together. I know you worry. We love you and miss you."
And now Hilaria has once again posted yet another update of her family and how they celebrated their Christmas holiday. This all comes after Alec stated that he wants to finally "move forward with his life," even though there's still an ongoing investigation into Hutchins' shooting, as detailed by Daily Mail. This is also despite the fact that Alec told ABC News in an interview that he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins. Yet it seems like Alec and Hilaria have temporarily put their drama behind to put their family first for the holiday season instead.
Alec Baldwin is surrounding himself with nothing but love
Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of Alec Baldwin dressed up as Santa Claus and surrounded by their six children on her Instagram feed. Unfortunately, it didn't look like all of their kids were up for the photo op. She captioned the pick nonetheless with, "Reality vs....well....reality. This was the best we got from the photo batch. Happy Christmas Eve y Feliz Nochebuena Our love to you and your families. Amor, amor!!!!"
Alec, meanwhile, shared his own Christmas message to his fans on his Instagram account. He touched on Halyna Hutchins' death and said (via Daily Mail), "For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that. Not a day goes by I don't think about that," and he also added, "I'm home with my family, the only thing I care about. It's true, the only thing I care about is my wife and my kids and just want forward with my life try to get through a tough time, a really tough time."
During such a difficult time in his life, it's good to know that he is surrounding himself with all that matters — and that's his family's love.