How Did Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Spend Christmas After All Their Recent Drama?

Both Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have gone to great lengths to chronicle their lives on social media and update their fans on how they've been doing ever since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Alec's film "Rust." On October 30, Hilaria told the New York Post that she was concerned about her husband developing PTSD after the accidental shooting and that's why she took their six kids and retreated to Vermont with their family. She shared a 30-second montage of their kids on Instagram and captioned it with, "Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together. I know you worry. We love you and miss you."

And now Hilaria has once again posted yet another update of her family and how they celebrated their Christmas holiday. This all comes after Alec stated that he wants to finally "move forward with his life," even though there's still an ongoing investigation into Hutchins' shooting, as detailed by Daily Mail. This is also despite the fact that Alec told ABC News in an interview that he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins. Yet it seems like Alec and Hilaria have temporarily put their drama behind to put their family first for the holiday season instead.