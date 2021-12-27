How Many Grandchildren Does Angela Lansbury Have?

There are few Hollywood types that can beat the legacy of someone like Dame Angela Lansbury. Now in her mid-90s, Lansbury is still going strong in a career she's held since she was just a teenager. It was clear from the jump that she was a unique talent. In his book "On Cukor," director George Cukor (who directed Lansbury in 1944's "Gaslight") said of the actor (via Variety), "On the first day of shooting, even though she was only 17 and had no experience, she was immediately professional. She became this little housemaid–even her face seemed to change. Suddenly, I was watching real movie acting."

Whether fans know her as Mrs. Potts from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," Jessica Fletcher from "Murder, She Wrote," her variety of roles in musical theater, or the countless other roles she's taken in her nearly eight-decade career, Lansbury is a household name. Her own household knows her high-profile life all too well as both her first husband Richard Cromwell and second husband Peter Shaw were actors as well. Even one of Lansbury's children, Anthony Pullen Shaw, has performance in his veins with a variety of credits to his name, according to IMDb. But what about Lansbury's grandchildren? How many does she have and what are they up to?