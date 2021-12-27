What Was The Ultimate Final Straw In Huma Abedin's Marriage To Anthony Weiner?

During a December 26 appearance on CNN's State of the Union Abedin admitted to anchor Dana Bash that she decided she was done with her marriage once and for all after the New York Post released a photo of her husband and former congressman Anthony Weiner sending a sexual text message while lying in bed beside their young son. "I did finally reach my breaking point, because that was the point where for so long, Dana, I was saying, I don't understand. I don't understand. Why can't you just knock it off?" Abedin explained. "And this was my final straw."

Abedin also revealed that following the release of the photo she was subjected to an investigation by the Administration for Children's Services to determine whether or not she was fit to parent her then three-year-old son. "It was one of the hardest things I had to endure," Abedin declared. "I was asked, do you think you would have had a better assessment of the conditions if you were a more present parent?" she shockingly confessed. "I was one of those working mothers who constantly felt torn between leaving for a campaign trip and caring for my child. I think a lot of working mothers can relate to what that feels like."

Per the New York Post, Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 but the couple is not legally divorced yet. "We are in the final stages of our divorce," Abedin told The Cut in November. "Lawyers are doing their lawyer thing," she added.