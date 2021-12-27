How Rihanna Is Remembering Her Cousin After His Tragic Death

Rihanna is speaking out about the death of her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, four years after his murder. According to Independent, Tavon was shot dead in Barbados on December 26, 2017, in the Eden Lodge area of the island. Tavon had spent Christmas with Rihanna the day before. Tavon's sister Tanella spoke with Daily Mail about the incident shortly after it happened. "My brother wasn't a saint, but he didn't go looking for trouble," she shared. The family has experienced a lot of heartbreak over the years, Tanella explained, making Tavon's death all the more tragic."We lost our mother at seven, and our dad was never playing his part. Then everyone separated, we never lived together until recently," Tanella told the outlet. "This was our first Christmas together, the first time we've ever lived together."

Tanella also added that her other brother witnessed the incident, stating that Tavon did nothing wrong to deserve being shot. He was simply standing outside his home when someone came up to him, shot him, and then fled the scene. For a few days, the shooting suspect remained on the loose, but shortly after Tavon's death, police arrested 23-year-old Shawayne Dashawn Williams and charged him with murder, per Daily Mail. According to the outlet, there had been a spike in crime in the days surrounding Tavon's murder.

Years later, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a touching and heartfelt tribute to her cousin to commemorate the anniversary of his death.