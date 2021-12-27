Why Travis Barker's Instagram Has Kardashian Fans In A Tizzy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the newest couple in the KarJenner family, and their romance has been fire from the start. For a while, rumors circulated that the two were dating, though they insisted they were simply good friends. According to Us Weekly, the couple officially got together in January and it's been a whirlwind ever since. The two regularly pack on the PDA on social media, sharing steamy shots fans love to see.

Travis went all-out for a proposal on the beach in October, and Kourtney shared photos of the event on her Instagram. "Forever," she wrote on one post. A week later, she still seemed to be dreaming about the picture-perfect proposal, penning another post to remember the event. "I can't believe this was a week ago," she wrote. (Stop guys, you're making us blush!) "Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there," an insider told People of the event, noting that it's "a very special place to them."

Then, to honor Barker's birthday in November, Kourtney shared a sweet image of the two caught in an embrace with an even more adorable caption. "I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you, my baby!" she gushed.

Now, it's a post on Barker's Instagram that's gaining major steam.