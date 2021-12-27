Why Travis Barker's Instagram Has Kardashian Fans In A Tizzy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the newest couple in the KarJenner family, and their romance has been fire from the start. For a while, rumors circulated that the two were dating, though they insisted they were simply good friends. According to Us Weekly, the couple officially got together in January and it's been a whirlwind ever since. The two regularly pack on the PDA on social media, sharing steamy shots fans love to see.
Travis went all-out for a proposal on the beach in October, and Kourtney shared photos of the event on her Instagram. "Forever," she wrote on one post. A week later, she still seemed to be dreaming about the picture-perfect proposal, penning another post to remember the event. "I can't believe this was a week ago," she wrote. (Stop guys, you're making us blush!) "Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there," an insider told People of the event, noting that it's "a very special place to them."
Then, to honor Barker's birthday in November, Kourtney shared a sweet image of the two caught in an embrace with an even more adorable caption. "I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you, my baby!" she gushed.
Now, it's a post on Barker's Instagram that's gaining major steam.
Travis Barker's baby bottle shot is causing chaos
When it comes to Instagram Stories, eagle-eyed fans don't seem to miss anything. Travis Barker, the latest addition to the KarJenner clan, took to his Instagram Stories shortly after Christmas to share a still from "The Grinch" on his television screen. The photo also included a wood table with a flower arrangement and a stack of books. Directly in front of Barker sat a small baby bottle with a pink lid. The Blink-182 rocker didn't include any text on the post, so it's unclear whether or not he meant to include the baby bottle in the shot.
Since both Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's kids are too old to drink out of a bottle, fans have a different theory — did Kylie Jenner had her baby? Many took to social media to comment with their theories. The Instagram account Kravis4ever shared the post, asking others what they thought it could be. "Kylie HAD TO HAVE HAD HER BABY," one follower commented. A few others thought something totally different. "I think Kourt and Travis adopted or had a surrogate? No other explanation.... especially two days after Christmas?" one Instagram user wrote. "Even if someone DID accidentally leave their baby's bottle behind from the Christmas party/gathering.. it wouldn't still be there on their coffee table."
Many others suggested that the bottle could be a for a baby doll or for the kittens that the family seemed to have gotten for Christmas. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.