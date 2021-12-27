Inside The View's Reported Struggle To Find A Republican Co-Host

The hosts of "The View" might've found themselves in a pickle after their residential Republican co-host, Meghan McCain, announced her departure on July 1. "I am just gonna rip the Band-Aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts, and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here on 'The View,'" McCain said. On her first appearance as a permanent host back in October 2017, McCain was full of excitement and hope. "It's such an iconic show, and it's so iconic, specifically, to be sitting in this chair that Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] made so great," McCain said. "To be the conservative on this show is something that I take very seriously, and I'm excited to bring a different perspective to the show."

But things have changed over the years, and those words do not ring true anymore. "The way I'd been treated on the show as the resident conservative, particularly upon my return from maternity leave, had made it impossible for me to stay," McCain said in her book "Bad Republican" (via Parade). "The atmosphere of 'The View' breeds drama: producers can't control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking. My take on the show is that working at 'The View' brings out the worst in people."

Now that McCain is gone and there are no signs of her returning in the near future, "The View" is scrambling to find a new conservative host that can measure up to their high standards.