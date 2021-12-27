Inside The View's Reported Struggle To Find A Republican Co-Host
The hosts of "The View" might've found themselves in a pickle after their residential Republican co-host, Meghan McCain, announced her departure on July 1. "I am just gonna rip the Band-Aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts, and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here on 'The View,'" McCain said. On her first appearance as a permanent host back in October 2017, McCain was full of excitement and hope. "It's such an iconic show, and it's so iconic, specifically, to be sitting in this chair that Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] made so great," McCain said. "To be the conservative on this show is something that I take very seriously, and I'm excited to bring a different perspective to the show."
But things have changed over the years, and those words do not ring true anymore. "The way I'd been treated on the show as the resident conservative, particularly upon my return from maternity leave, had made it impossible for me to stay," McCain said in her book "Bad Republican" (via Parade). "The atmosphere of 'The View' breeds drama: producers can't control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking. My take on the show is that working at 'The View' brings out the worst in people."
Now that McCain is gone and there are no signs of her returning in the near future, "The View" is scrambling to find a new conservative host that can measure up to their high standards.
The View is 'really looking for a unicorn'
The three main hosts of "The View," Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin, told executive producer Brian Teta, "we're tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts," according to Politico.
This might be a shot at the fact that ever since Meghan McCain quit "The View" on July 1, there's been a revolving door of guest hosts who have tried to replace her. McCain was the first host during the show's 25-year long reign to leave on her own terms, not by getting fired, per Variety. "For me personally, it felt extremely isolating because of my political ideology," McCain said. "I was the only conservative on the show." McCain even warned "The View" producers and told them, "This is crazy-making. You've got to hire more Republicans on staff," before she left.
Now, almost six months later, "The View" is still struggling to find a permanent Republican replacement. Sources tell Politico that the show's executives are struggling to find the right Republican that fits their cast. They will not bring on people who deny the 2020 election results or support the January 6 riots, conspiracy theories, or the MAGA wing of the GOP. However, they do need someone who can bring on mainstream Republicans and hold their ground when sparring with the other hosts, but many of them still support Donald Trump. "They are really looking for a unicorn," a former show staffer said. "They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don't want it to be ugly and bickering."