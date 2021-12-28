The Sad Way Chris Noth Supposedly Spent Christmas Day

This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Chris Noth spent Christmas Day in a way he likely never imagined. Just a few days after he appeared on the first episode of "And Just Like That," he found himself at the center of sexual assault allegations from four different women, two of whom claim to have been raped by him.

When the claims made the rounds in the media, Noth denied all the allegations made against him. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he said. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." He doubled down on this statement days later, saying, "I rest by my statement, I'll now let the chips fall where they may."

On December 22, the 67-year-old actor was spotted walking around his neighborhood in Massachusetts, and at the time, he said that he was "hoping" to spend Christmas with his wife, Tara Wilson. However, that doesn't seem to have been the case.