Is Chris Noth's Marriage At Risk?

There's reason to believe that Chris Noth and Tara Wilson's marriage may be on the rocks. An insider close to the actor told Page Six that Wilson is not in a great emotional state. "Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread," they said. The source suggested that, at the moment, Wilson is trying to block out the noise and focus on what's more important. "She just wants to protect the kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority."

On Tuesday, Wilson was spotted by Daily Mail without the wedding band and engagement ring that she had just been sporting weeks ago during the premiere of "And Just Like That," which she attended with her husband. People who were present at the event told Page Six that they looked happy and that they were even seen cozying up to each other after the screening.

Wilson has yet to make a statement, but a friend told The U.S. Sun that she had no knowledge that her husband wasn't loyal. "He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn't know," the source dished. "If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset... she's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown."

