Is Chris Noth's Marriage At Risk?
This article contains discussion of sexual assault.
Chris Noth continues to face severe consequences following the sexual assault allegations made against him by three women. The "And Just Like That" actor who rose to prominence thanks to his role as Mr. Big in "Sex and the City" is currently under fire for allegedly assaulting multiple women, with one of the incidents happening after he had tied the knot with his wife Tara Wilson.
One of the accusers, who goes by the pseudonym Lily, told The Hollywood Reporter that he forced her to have sex with him in 2015, just three years after Noth got married to Wilson. He apparently told Lily that his "marriage is a sham" and that "monogamy is not real" at the time, perhaps to convince her to accept his advances.
Following the allegations, Noth has taken hit after hit. He was dropped by his talent agency, and producers of his show "The Equalizer" announced that he would no longer be filming new episodes. Now, it looks like his marriage to Wilson is in big trouble.
Chris Noth's wife Tara Wilson was spotted without her wedding ring
There's reason to believe that Chris Noth and Tara Wilson's marriage may be on the rocks. An insider close to the actor told Page Six that Wilson is not in a great emotional state. "Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread," they said. The source suggested that, at the moment, Wilson is trying to block out the noise and focus on what's more important. "She just wants to protect the kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority."
On Tuesday, Wilson was spotted by Daily Mail without the wedding band and engagement ring that she had just been sporting weeks ago during the premiere of "And Just Like That," which she attended with her husband. People who were present at the event told Page Six that they looked happy and that they were even seen cozying up to each other after the screening.
Wilson has yet to make a statement, but a friend told The U.S. Sun that she had no knowledge that her husband wasn't loyal. "He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn't know," the source dished. "If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset... she's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).