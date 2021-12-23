Chris Noth's New Comments About The Allegations Against Him Draw Criticism

This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Chris Noth has been photographed for the first time since the allegations of sexual assault made against him by multiple women came to light. On December 16, The Hollywood Reporter released the story of two women who claimed the "Sex and the City" actor assaulted them in the past, with both incidents taking place more than a decade apart. A day later, a third woman had come forward to accuse Noth of sexual misconduct.

As a result, the actor has been dropped by his talent agency and his show, "The Equalizer," announced that he will no longer film new episodes. Noth's viral advertisement for Peloton was also pulled, and his supposed $12 million deal to sell his Tequila brand fell through, per Deadline.

Amid these accusations, Noth has maintained his innocence. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he declared. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." And in his latest comments, Noth continues to deny the claims.