Chris Noth's New Comments About The Allegations Against Him Draw Criticism
This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Chris Noth has been photographed for the first time since the allegations of sexual assault made against him by multiple women came to light. On December 16, The Hollywood Reporter released the story of two women who claimed the "Sex and the City" actor assaulted them in the past, with both incidents taking place more than a decade apart. A day later, a third woman had come forward to accuse Noth of sexual misconduct.
As a result, the actor has been dropped by his talent agency and his show, "The Equalizer," announced that he will no longer film new episodes. Noth's viral advertisement for Peloton was also pulled, and his supposed $12 million deal to sell his Tequila brand fell through, per Deadline.
Amid these accusations, Noth has maintained his innocence. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he declared. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." And in his latest comments, Noth continues to deny the claims.
Chris Noth continues to deny all the sexual assault allegations
On December 22, Chris Noth was spotted walking near his home in Massachusetts, per Daily Mail. When asked by the photographer whether he had any additional comments to make, Noth said that he doesn't and that he remains firm with what he previously said.
"You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement, I'll now let the chips fall where they may," Noth declared. "My statement is my statement, that's all I can give." The photographer also went on to say that, since nothing has yet been proven in court, Noth remains "innocent until proven guilty." With that, Noth only said: "Well, yeah, but you know that's the way it is."
The actor has supposedly retreated to his Massachusetts residence to escape the chaos in New York City. He said he is hopeful that he can spend the holidays with his family, but given how his wife, Tara Wilson, was photographed without her wedding ring mere days ago, he may be facing a lonely Christmas holiday. According to sources, Wilson is "upset" and their marriage is "hanging by a thread."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).