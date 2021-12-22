The Disturbing Claims About Chris Noth And Beverly Johnson's Relationship
The following article contains allegations of domestic and sexual assault.
The allegations against Chris Noth keep getting worse. The actor's ex-girlfriend, model Beverly Johnson — whom he dated for five years in the '90s — once made some bold claims against him in documents that have just resurfaced.
Shortly after Noth made a brief appearance on the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That," three women, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe, Lily, and Ava, came forward to disclose that the "Equalizer" star had assaulted them. In an explosive reveal to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe alleged that the actor had "raped her from behind" after she declined his advances. Lily also found herself in a similar situation, and claimed that Noth had assaulted her, even though he had already been married to Tara Wilson at the time. Meanwhile, Ava told The Daily Beast that in 2010, the actor had attempted to "digitally penetrate" her. Each woman's claim was corroborated by friends, family members, and/or colleagues.
Noth, who remains adamant that he is innocent, said that each of the "encounters were consensual," and that he "did not assault these women." However, the resurfaced claims by Johnson aren't making his case any stronger.
Beverly Johnson filed a restraining order against Chris Noth in 1995
Model Beverly Johnson once claimed that the actor had tried to "kill" her, leading her to file a temporary restraining order against him in 1995. In court documents collected by Page Six, Johnson detailed how Noth allegedly physically abused her and threatened her life.
"Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention," the model claimed. "On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me [and] destroy my face." Days after the incident, Johnson had filed a restraining order, and both parties agreed to stay at least 500 yards from each other's residence or work.
In an article about Johnson's claims that was published in the National Enquirer in 1995, it was reported that the model confided in a friend how afraid she felt at the time. "I've never been so frightened in my life," she allegedly said (via Page Six). "I just can't believe that someone who had once been so tender and sweet could turn into this raging wild man." In a 2014 Vanity Fair essay, Johnson claimed she was drugged and physically hurt by Bill Cosby in the mid-'80s. While Cosby was initially sentenced in 2018 to three-to-10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand — after 60 women had come forward with similar claims — his conviction was overturned in June.
Noth has yet to respond to these resurfaced allegations, but in his previous statement, he said that any accusations made against him are not true. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).