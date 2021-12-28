The Heart-Wrenching Reason Bebe Rexha Is Staying Out Of The Spotlight
For those unfamiliar, Bebe Rexha is a pop singer from Brooklyn who first stepped onto the music scene by signing with Warner Records in 2013 — according to Capital Xtra. Since then, Rexha has had a steady career, garnering hits for her writing track "The Monster" for Eminem and "Me Myself & I" with G-Eazy. She has also been nominated for two Grammy awards, including Best New Artist, as her songwriting style crosses over to assist other pop stars from Selena Gomez to Nick Jonas.
Over the years, Rexha has spoken about her mental health playing a focal point in her career and personal life. In a 2021 interview with The Forty-Five, Rexha opened up about her struggles with anxiety and Bipolar disorder. "When I got my first record deal I had such bad anxiety that I was scared to even walk outside or take a bus alone. I was always panicking," she shared. "It was horrendous; I was scared that I was going crazy. But talking and learning techniques have really helped."
Despite all the critical acclaim Rexha has accumulated, earning herself a devoted fanbase in the process, she has recently opted to step away from the spotlight of fame for a heart-wrenching reason.
Bebe Rexha struggles with body confidence
During a recently uploaded video on TikTok, pop songwriter and singer Bebe Rexha opened up to her fans and other users about why she hasn't been as active, due to her emotions towards her body perception during the pandemic.
"I think I am the heaviest I've ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed," Rexha admitted. "Not just about that. I just feel like disgusting, you know, in my own body." She continued, "I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post. And that's really honestly the reason why I haven't been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to."
With Rexha's emotionally honest reveal, her fans were right by her side, with many replying that she wasn't alone in her thought process over the past two years. "numbers are JUST NUMBERS, pls don't let them take a toll on your mental health. you are absolutely STUNNING on the inside and out. YOU GOT THIS," one fan replied. Another added, "this is probably the realest celebrity post I've ever seen."