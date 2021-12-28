The Heart-Wrenching Reason Bebe Rexha Is Staying Out Of The Spotlight

For those unfamiliar, Bebe Rexha is a pop singer from Brooklyn who first stepped onto the music scene by signing with Warner Records in 2013 — according to Capital Xtra. Since then, Rexha has had a steady career, garnering hits for her writing track "The Monster" for Eminem and "Me Myself & I" with G-Eazy. She has also been nominated for two Grammy awards, including Best New Artist, as her songwriting style crosses over to assist other pop stars from Selena Gomez to Nick Jonas.

Over the years, Rexha has spoken about her mental health playing a focal point in her career and personal life. In a 2021 interview with The Forty-Five, Rexha opened up about her struggles with anxiety and Bipolar disorder. "When I got my first record deal I had such bad anxiety that I was scared to even walk outside or take a bus alone. I was always panicking," she shared. "It was horrendous; I was scared that I was going crazy. But talking and learning techniques have really helped."

Despite all the critical acclaim Rexha has accumulated, earning herself a devoted fanbase in the process, she has recently opted to step away from the spotlight of fame for a heart-wrenching reason.