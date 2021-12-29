Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says This Is Why LeBron James Just Damaged His Legacy

On December 25, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James uploaded a meme to his Instagram account, depicting three Spidermen pointing fingers at one another to question whether they have Covid, the flu, or just a standard cold. Quickly, it was obvious that not everyone was a fan of the post — the team's former legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in particular, was highly critical about the humorous attempt. Although James himself is in fact vaccinated, Abdul-Jabbar argued that James "encouraged vaccine hesitancy which puts lives and livelihoods at risk" in a lengthy blog post titled, "Dear LeBron: Here's the COVID-19 Help You Requested in Your Spider-Man Meme."

"The meme's implication is that LeBron doesn't understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that's been presented in the press," wrote Abdul-Jabbar, calling the post "a blow to his worthy legacy." He continued, "With 106 million Instagram followers, making such a post is automatically politically impactful because he questions the validity of the efforts to get the country vaccinated. As is evident by some of the comments that cheer LeBron's post, he's given support to those not getting vaccinated, which makes the situation for all of us worse by postponing our health and economic recovery."

As of this writing, James has not responded to Abdul-Jabbar's criticism.