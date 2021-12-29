The Viral #Princewilliamaffair Hashtag Explained

There's no doubt that Prince William and Kate Middleton are two members of the royal family who certainly make a lot of headlines for the things they do and say. However, if there's one thing that they don't want attention for, it's for the rumors that the Duke of Cambridge might have gotten a little up close and personal with his wife's friend, Rose Hanbury.

The reports were categorically denied by the Daily Mail, but that didn't stop any of the speculations that William had an affair. Beverly Hills psychiatrist and M.D. Carole Lieberman even told Nicki Swift that Rose might have put a move on William while the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant. "What seems most likely to have happened is that Rose made a play for William when Kate was pregnant," she said, because during pregnancy "[h]usbands are often quite vulnerable ... there is usually less sex occurring, out of fear of hurting the baby in the womb, and because the husband sees his pregnant wife as a 'mother,'" and therefore, "is stopped by the taboo about a man having sex with his own mother."

While William was probably hoping to put all of the affair rumors to rest and behind him already, the viral #princewilliamaffair began trending on Twitter again.