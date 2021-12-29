Bravo Star Lashes Out At Lala Kent Over Randall Emmett. Here's Why

The Bravo multiverse collided when "Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi scolded Lala Kent over an interview with Page Six about her relationship drama with Randall Emmett. "If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it's all being referred to as 'red flags,' why does the person (Lala) wait until they've experienced many of these 'red flags' before they walk away?" GG said on Page Six's Instagram page. "Just saying... Walk away and stop complaining unless you're ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first 'red flag' because all of this press/media sh*t ain't cute when it's about the father of your child."

Even though GG is known to be a straight shooter, some took offense to her comments. One Instagrammer said, "ever hear the new song Go Easy on Me by Adele? Lala had to put them both first, too young to choose... go easy on her G." Another Instagrammer tried to explain that it's not so easy to walk away from a long-term relationship like that, especially when a child is involved: "​​Some people stay because they have commitment to a relationship, you don't just walk away the moment you see something odd, you persevere and try and work it out."

Lala hasn't responded to GG — yet. However, if her latest tweet has indicated anything, it shows that Lala is focusing on moving forward: "Surrender to what is. Let go of what was. Have faith in what will be."