Bravo Star Lashes Out At Lala Kent Over Randall Emmett. Here's Why
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship has spiraled like a perfectly lined up collection of dominos pushed by a single gust of wind. It all started when photos of Randall hanging out with two women in Nashville spread like wildfire all over Instagram and Twitter. Us Weekly confirmed in November that Lala and Randall separated after Lala erased all traces of their relationship from her social media in October. The formerly engaged couple has a nine-month child together named Ocean, and, on December 28, Lala told Page Six that after she found out about the infidelity, she left Randall to set an example for her daughter.
"There's been so many times where people will send me messages about what I'm choosing to share. And for me, I want my daughter to understand what a healthy, respectable man looks like," Lala said. "That is my job as her mother, to create that for her, so when she goes out and it's time for her to find a partner, or it's time for her to raise a son, that she knows what values a man should possess."
However, not everyone is a fan of Lala's strategy. One of the people that are telling Lala to watch what she posts publicly is another Bravo celebrity, and she is not known to pull any punches.
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi scolded Lala on Instagram
The Bravo multiverse collided when "Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi scolded Lala Kent over an interview with Page Six about her relationship drama with Randall Emmett. "If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it's all being referred to as 'red flags,' why does the person (Lala) wait until they've experienced many of these 'red flags' before they walk away?" GG said on Page Six's Instagram page. "Just saying... Walk away and stop complaining unless you're ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first 'red flag' because all of this press/media sh*t ain't cute when it's about the father of your child."
Even though GG is known to be a straight shooter, some took offense to her comments. One Instagrammer said, "ever hear the new song Go Easy on Me by Adele? Lala had to put them both first, too young to choose... go easy on her G." Another Instagrammer tried to explain that it's not so easy to walk away from a long-term relationship like that, especially when a child is involved: "Some people stay because they have commitment to a relationship, you don't just walk away the moment you see something odd, you persevere and try and work it out."
Lala hasn't responded to GG — yet. However, if her latest tweet has indicated anything, it shows that Lala is focusing on moving forward: "Surrender to what is. Let go of what was. Have faith in what will be."