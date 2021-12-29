The Real Reason Jeff Bezos Turned To Tom Cruise's Former Associate

When you're the richest man in the world, people often look to you as an example of how to live their own life. Yet, for Jeff Bezos, he's looking to Tom Cruise as the blueprint.

Bezos officially became the richest man in the world in August when his net worth hit $186.1 billion, according to Forbes. The businessman is credited with creating Amazon (and all of its various sub-companies) back in 1994. In April of 2018, the Amazon head gave fans some advice on how he manages his work day, telling a crowd of people there is no such thing as work-life balance. "It actually is a circle," Bezos said, according to Insider. "I get asked about work-life balance all the time. And my view is, that's a debilitating phrase because it implies there's a strict trade-off." He continued, "If I am happy at home, I come into the office with tremendous energy. And if I am happy at work, I come home with tremendous energy."

A year prior, Bezos admitted to his brother Mark in a sit-down interview how he credits his then-wife MacKenzie Bezos with helping him get on track when it comes to his diet, so he could have "tremendous energy." The billionaire revealed he used to eat one can of Pillsbury biscuits for breakfast each day, never paid attention to nutrition, and simply "ate what tasted good." Now, sources are revealing Bezos is looking to one of Cruise's former associates for advice tied to his health.