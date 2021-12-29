The Real Reason Jeff Bezos Turned To Tom Cruise's Former Associate
When you're the richest man in the world, people often look to you as an example of how to live their own life. Yet, for Jeff Bezos, he's looking to Tom Cruise as the blueprint.
Bezos officially became the richest man in the world in August when his net worth hit $186.1 billion, according to Forbes. The businessman is credited with creating Amazon (and all of its various sub-companies) back in 1994. In April of 2018, the Amazon head gave fans some advice on how he manages his work day, telling a crowd of people there is no such thing as work-life balance. "It actually is a circle," Bezos said, according to Insider. "I get asked about work-life balance all the time. And my view is, that's a debilitating phrase because it implies there's a strict trade-off." He continued, "If I am happy at home, I come into the office with tremendous energy. And if I am happy at work, I come home with tremendous energy."
A year prior, Bezos admitted to his brother Mark in a sit-down interview how he credits his then-wife MacKenzie Bezos with helping him get on track when it comes to his diet, so he could have "tremendous energy." The billionaire revealed he used to eat one can of Pillsbury biscuits for breakfast each day, never paid attention to nutrition, and simply "ate what tasted good." Now, sources are revealing Bezos is looking to one of Cruise's former associates for advice tied to his health.
Jeff Bezos is showing off his new body while on vacation
Insiders told Page Six that Jeff Bezos' new "buff" body is in large part thanks to Tom Cruise's former physical trainer Wesley Okerson, because who wouldn't want to look like the "Mission Impossible" star? Okerson is reportedly a trainer to the stars, with actors like Gerard Butler and Sacha Baron Cohen also on his client list. "Wes is amazing, he's one of the hardest working guys," said the source. "If you train with him, you will look legit."
Bezos is definitely looking "legit," showing off his new physique while on vacation with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in St. Barts. The Amazon creator seems very comfortable with his buff bod, walking around shirtless on his yacht.
While Bezos is only two years younger than Tom Cruise, the businessman may want to invest in some other outdoor activities besides tanning on vacation. Cruise once revealed to Men's Health magazine his secret to staying young and fit includes multiple recreational activities. "Sea-kayaking, caving ... fencing, treadmill, weights ... rock-climbing, hiking ... I jog ... I do so many different activities," said the "Mission Impossible" star.