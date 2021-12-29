Kelly Dodd's Feud With Meghan King Is Nastier Than We Expected

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" frenemies Kelly Dodd and Meghan King's feud just took a nasty turn. The "RHOC" alums were close at first, but have a history of being at each other's throats. Kelly and Meghan got into a ruthless text battle offscreen in 2017, in which they hurled outrageous insults at each other's marriages. Kelly, who Meghan texted to confirm a rumor that she had a boyfriend, accused Meghan's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, of having a mistress. "[Kelly] didn't like that question, so she got mad and [sent] me a text when I'm seven months pregnant, saying 'Your husband is having an affair on you. Just thought you should know,'" Meghan said on "RHOC," per People. "That's not a text that you send to someone seven months pregnant."

Alas, Kelly was right about Jim's infidelity. "Well, it seems that even if Kelly was wrong at the time, it happened eventually," Meghan told Us Weekly in 2019. "Now I am doubting most of his commitment during our relationship so perhaps, sadly, she was spot on." An unsurprised Kelly said the affair was "karma" for Meghan acting smug about her marriage, per Reality Blurb. "I am sorry but ladies if you marry a man that has a history of cheating and a professional athlete your chances of him being faithful is very slim .. come on!!" Kelly wrote in an Instagram comment. It now seems Kelly is again delighting in Meghan's latest split from Cuffe Biden Owens.