Kelly Dodd's Feud With Meghan King Is Nastier Than We Expected
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" frenemies Kelly Dodd and Meghan King's feud just took a nasty turn. The "RHOC" alums were close at first, but have a history of being at each other's throats. Kelly and Meghan got into a ruthless text battle offscreen in 2017, in which they hurled outrageous insults at each other's marriages. Kelly, who Meghan texted to confirm a rumor that she had a boyfriend, accused Meghan's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, of having a mistress. "[Kelly] didn't like that question, so she got mad and [sent] me a text when I'm seven months pregnant, saying 'Your husband is having an affair on you. Just thought you should know,'" Meghan said on "RHOC," per People. "That's not a text that you send to someone seven months pregnant."
Alas, Kelly was right about Jim's infidelity. "Well, it seems that even if Kelly was wrong at the time, it happened eventually," Meghan told Us Weekly in 2019. "Now I am doubting most of his commitment during our relationship so perhaps, sadly, she was spot on." An unsurprised Kelly said the affair was "karma" for Meghan acting smug about her marriage, per Reality Blurb. "I am sorry but ladies if you marry a man that has a history of cheating and a professional athlete your chances of him being faithful is very slim .. come on!!" Kelly wrote in an Instagram comment. It now seems Kelly is again delighting in Meghan's latest split from Cuffe Biden Owens.
Kelly Dodd awards fan for predicting Meghan King's divorce
Kelly Dodd predicted Meghan King would again end her marriage, this time to her husband of two months, President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. "As bad as we feel for her, neither of us is surprised," Kelly told Page Six in a joint statement with her husband and podcast co-host Rick Leventhal. "We actually talked about her nuptials on our "Rick & Kelly Unmasked Podcast" right after she tied the knot in October, and both of us predicted it wouldn't last, because of how new their relationship was and how short their engagement was."
As if their own predictions weren't hurtful enough, Kelly and Rick are sending their merch to a pod listener as a prize for guessing Meghan and Cuffe's union wouldn't last six months. "We realize this might sound bad but we weren't being heartless, just realistic, based on our own experiences," Dodd said.
Meghan recently broke her silence about her split from Cuffe on her Instagram Story. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she said, per Page Six. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating." Meghan continued that a split was "obviously not" what she imagined when she made her vows at the intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania. "...I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she said.