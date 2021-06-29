How Kelly Dodd Really Feels About Leaving Real Housewives Of Orange County

Kelly Dodd is speaking out about her dramatic exit from "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Kelly — who's appeared on the Bravo reality series since 2016 — was let go from the show in June after a dramatic cast shakeup that followed months of controversy from the reality star, including her controversial views on the coronavirus pandemic and divisive clothing choices.

Kelly initially denied she'd been fired from the show in late January after former "RHOC" star Vicki Gunvalson called Kelly "a living nightmare" (via Champion Daily) while also hinting there was a chance she may not be back for Season 16. "No I am not fired !!! [Contracts] haven't come out yet ! Vicki stop being a hater," Kelly hit back in a tweet, which has since been removed from her account.

However, that's exactly what seemed to happen when Bravo confirmed to Variety that Kelly would not be returning to the cast, while also announcing Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas would also be departing the show. Stepping in instead is a familiar face and feud partner of Kelly's, Heather Dubrow, who will appear alongside Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, as well as at least one other new housewife.

But what does Kelly really make of her big departure? Well, in typical Housewives fashion, she's revealing all about how her exit went down. Read on to find out what she's saying now.