Donald Trump Has A Strict Warning For This Governor
While former President Donald Trump failed to secure a second term in office, there have been plenty of reports suggesting that he might make another bid for the presidency in 2024 and that he might still have some leverage when it comes to members of the Republican party. But then again, not everyone believes in his future ambitions. Trump's former top White House official John Kelly told The Atlantic, "Trump won't run. He'll continue talking about it; he may even declare, but he will not run. And the reason is he simply cannot be seen as a loser." Similarly, Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen echoed those same sentiments. He told CNN that "Donald will not run" due to a "fragile ego [that] cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser."
That said, Trump's critics and detractors haven't stopped his loyal supporters from standing behind him. With the winner or loser debate aside, it still seems as though Trump's opinion still matters, especially when it comes to who he chooses to endorse — and who he chooses to publicly cast aside. That's why his warning to this state governor is making a lot of waves within the GOP.
Donald Trump is backing this state governor, but only under this condition
Donald Trump has endorsed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy in his reelection bid, but only under this one condition. Trump said that Dunleavy has his full backing, as long as he cuts his political ties with another politician from Alaska: Senator Lisa Murkowski.
"Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska," Trump said in a statement, according to CNN. "In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!"
So, why is there so much bad blood between Trump and Murkowski? Well, it all boils down to loyalty, or at least Murkowski's perceived lack thereof for the former president. According to Politico, Trump said he will not be endorsing her "under any circumstances," referring to her as "the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski." If that weren't enough, he also said that Murkowski "represents her state badly and her country even worse," and even went as far as to criticize her lack of loyalty. Clearly, Trump's favorite "L" word certainly isn't "love."