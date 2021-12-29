Donald Trump Has A Strict Warning For This Governor

Donald Trump has endorsed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy in his reelection bid, but only under this one condition. Trump said that Dunleavy has his full backing, as long as he cuts his political ties with another politician from Alaska: Senator Lisa Murkowski.

"Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska," Trump said in a statement, according to CNN. "In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!"

So, why is there so much bad blood between Trump and Murkowski? Well, it all boils down to loyalty, or at least Murkowski's perceived lack thereof for the former president. According to Politico, Trump said he will not be endorsing her "under any circumstances," referring to her as "the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski." If that weren't enough, he also said that Murkowski "represents her state badly and her country even worse," and even went as far as to criticize her lack of loyalty. Clearly, Trump's favorite "L" word certainly isn't "love."