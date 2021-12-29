Is This A Good Sign For Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Future?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have gone through many ups and downs in their relationship. According to People, the couple tied the knot in 2006, and they share five children together — ​​Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, and fans saw a lot of their marriage pan out on the reality show. Throughout their relationship, they have faced a lot of turbulence, and there have been plenty of rumors regarding a potential divorce that have been running rampant.

In October, a source told Us Weekly that Spelling and McDermott got in a big argument, and the "Chopped" Canada star went missing for two days. The insider shared that Spelling "wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now," and she has been keeping it together for their children. Another insider also opened up about the pair's rocky marriage to Page Six, and many are surprised the marriage has lasted this long. "Her friends are surprised [a divorce] didn't happen years ago," the source revealed.

Spelling has shared plenty of photos of her kids and famous friends like Jeff Lewis and Jennie Garth on her Instagram feed, but McDermott has been noticeably absent. In November 2020, Spelling shared a photo of the family together ahead of Christmas, holding up an image of McDermott since he was not physically there. "Although Dean is away for work, we did our best to incorporate him," she explained in the caption. The two seemed to get off on a better foot this Christmas, which could be a good sign.