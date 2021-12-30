The Rock Reignites His Feud With Vin Diesel

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel's beef continues. Just when you thought that their years-long feud can finally be put to rest, The Rock reignited their public quarrel, squashing fans' hopes of a possible reconciliation. The clash started when Johnson called Diesel a "candy ass" on Instagram. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," he wrote on a now-deleted post, per Esquire. "The ones that don't are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

While he didn't name names, fans were quick to figure out that it was Diesel, especially after he singled the actor out in his post after wrapping up filming "The Fate of the Furious." He thanked many of his co-stars, with the exception of Diesel, who we all know top bills the "Fast & Furious" franchise. In 2018, Johnson finally opened up about the feud, and he said it all boils down to personal differences. "Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating," he told Rolling Stone. "It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

There's not a lot of public back and forth between the two, but Johnson's latest interview reignited the beef again when Diesel had asked him to return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise.