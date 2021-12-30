The Rock Reignites His Feud With Vin Diesel
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel's beef continues. Just when you thought that their years-long feud can finally be put to rest, The Rock reignited their public quarrel, squashing fans' hopes of a possible reconciliation. The clash started when Johnson called Diesel a "candy ass" on Instagram. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," he wrote on a now-deleted post, per Esquire. "The ones that don't are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."
While he didn't name names, fans were quick to figure out that it was Diesel, especially after he singled the actor out in his post after wrapping up filming "The Fate of the Furious." He thanked many of his co-stars, with the exception of Diesel, who we all know top bills the "Fast & Furious" franchise. In 2018, Johnson finally opened up about the feud, and he said it all boils down to personal differences. "Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating," he told Rolling Stone. "It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."
There's not a lot of public back and forth between the two, but Johnson's latest interview reignited the beef again when Diesel had asked him to return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
The Rock accuses Vin Diesel of being manipulative
In November, Vin Diesel posted a lengthy post on Instagram asking The Rock to once again star in the upcoming "Fast & Furious" film. "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10," he wrote. "Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up."
Many saw this as a sweet gesture, and maybe even an apologetic post, but for The Rock, it was nothing but manipulative. "I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," the actor told CNN. "Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise." Johnson also didn't appreciate how Diesel mentioned his children and Paul Walker. "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. ... Leave them out of it."
He's also adamant about not returning to the series, but he extends his support to the cast and crew of the series. "My goal all along was to end my amazing journey," he continued. "I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck."