The Surprising Way Donald And Melania Trump Will Supposedly Spend New Years

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, will reportedly be ringing in 2022 together, but in a way you may not be expecting. The twosome will no doubt probably be pretty happy to see the back of 2021, as it's safe to say the year probably didn't play out the way Donald had hoped.

Obviously, one of the biggest downs of Donald and Melania's year came right at the start of 2021 when the Trump family had to wave bye bye to the White House as Joe Biden was inaugurated. The clan then headed back to Florida, where Donald and Melania have been spotted a few times since losing the 2020 presidential election. Donald's year has also been plagued by plenty of serious legal drama, as he has quite the collection of both criminal and civil allegations against him.

But it sounds like the two may be ready to celebrate in a potentially big way, and it could be the Sunshine State that will be honored with Donald and Melania's presence this year as their plans for their final event of 2021 have seemingly been revealed.