The Surprising Way Donald And Melania Trump Will Supposedly Spend New Years
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, will reportedly be ringing in 2022 together, but in a way you may not be expecting. The twosome will no doubt probably be pretty happy to see the back of 2021, as it's safe to say the year probably didn't play out the way Donald had hoped.
Obviously, one of the biggest downs of Donald and Melania's year came right at the start of 2021 when the Trump family had to wave bye bye to the White House as Joe Biden was inaugurated. The clan then headed back to Florida, where Donald and Melania have been spotted a few times since losing the 2020 presidential election. Donald's year has also been plagued by plenty of serious legal drama, as he has quite the collection of both criminal and civil allegations against him.
But it sounds like the two may be ready to celebrate in a potentially big way, and it could be the Sunshine State that will be honored with Donald and Melania's presence this year as their plans for their final event of 2021 have seemingly been revealed.
Donald and Melania Trump's New Years at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump and Melania Trump will reportedly be keeping it close to home for New Year's Eve as they usher in 2022. It's thought that the controversial pair will spend the night at their Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, attending the resort's New Year's Eve Ball, according to Daily Mail.
As for what makes their plans surprising? Well, Donald and Melania totally skipped the event last year at short notice. It was reported the two turned their back on the party despite some of the former president's supporters already arriving having paid a reported around $1,000 for the privilege (per Insider).
What also make the move somewhat unexpected is the fact that many of the Trumps have stayed more under the radar in 2021 (via People). Donald himself has only really attended a handful of public events, as have his famous family members, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Donald and Melania did spend Christmas Eve at Mar-A-Lago though, even sitting down for dinner with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Of course, there's still time for the couple to change their mind about their New Year's Eve plans, as there's been some contention regarding gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many events across the country have been scaled back or even canceled, including the infamous celebrations that usually take place in New York's Times Square having attendance capped at 15,000 rather than the usual 60,000 (via The Guardian).